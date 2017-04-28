Scotiabank Photography Awards

The Scotiabank Photography Award is the largest annual peer-nominated and peer-reviewed celebration of excellence in Canadian contemporary photography. Designed to raise the international profile of established Canadian photographic artists, the short list is announced every March in Toronto. The winner is announced in May 9th.

The 2016 winner, Suzy Lake’s exhibition is on view at the Ryerson Image Centre from April 28-August 13th free of charge.

