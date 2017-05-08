Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival enlivens the Toronto area with a month-long celebration of contemporary photography. The Festival will show over 1500 local, national and international photographers at more than 175 venues across the GTA. As the largest photography event in the world, CONTACT stimulates excitement and discussion among an audience of over 2 million.

For more information please visit scotiabankcontactphoto.com