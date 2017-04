Ripley’s Aquarium’s event series, Splash!

Ripley’s Aquarium’s event series, Splash!

Get ready to Splash! into this new 5-part themed special events series (19+) at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada!

Calendar of Events:

May 5 – 90’s Night

June 23 – Canada 150

Sept 28 – Oktoberfest

Oct 27 – Halloween

Nov 24 – Prohibition

Buy your tickets today before they “shell” out! Doors at 8pm.