Lobster Clam Jam

Lobster Clam Jam is a highly acclaimed outdoor food festival. Not just for seafood lovers, this affordable, family-oriented culinary showcase offers guests the opportunity to experience the creations of a variety of renowned local chefs and restaurants. Recognized by The Food Network and Everfest as one of the Top Food Festivals in the World, Lobster Clam Jam caters to people from all walks of life, from every nationality and culture, affording our guests the opportunity to experience a wide selection of meat, fowl, game, fish (and of course, lobster and shellfish) dishes.

