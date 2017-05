Doors Open Toronto

Doors Open Toronto presented by Great Gulf takes place Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2017. Explore Toronto’s buildings with free and rare access to 150 architecturally, historically, culturally and socially significant buildings across the city. Part of TO Canada with Love, the City of Toronto’s year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

