Canadian Art Collective – New Work

September 27th – October. 11th

Opening Reception: September 29th, 6-9pm

The Canadian Art Collective is comprised of a group of artists, each with an original style, capturing the diversity of Canada’s vast landscape. Stewart Jones, Peter Rotter, Laurie DeCamillis, Julie Desmarais and Michael Zarowsky will be showcasing their new work at Arta Gallery this fall.

