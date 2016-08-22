How Twitter reacted to the Tragically Hip’s farewell show

Gord Downie writes lyrics that often seem best suited to hockey locker rooms, but his songs reached far beyond the rink on Saturday, thanks to the CBC’s decision to air the Hip’s Kingston farewell show. Here’s how Twitter dealt with all the complicated emotions stirred up by watching the terminally ill Downie perform for what will likely be the last time.

We were, for an evening, a nation distracted:

"Warning: the nuclear missiles have been pointed at—" "SHUT UP THEY'RE PLAYING BOBCAYGEON" — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) August 21, 2016

Sorry, world. Only #TheHip exist right now and if you only knew then we'd have global peace with an alt-rock beat, shiny clothes, and poetry — Aaron Paquette (@aaronpaquette) August 21, 2016

Fans considered Downie’s legacy…

the Gord Downie hat trick:

• write 30 years of national anthems

• tell the prime minister what to do

• become a legend — colin horgan (@cfhorgan) August 21, 2016

…his clothing,

For the closing ceremonies tomorrow, can we get all of @TeamCanada to wear a Gord Downie hat, or hell even the whole outfit plz? #TheHip — BrayBray (@braybray_vale) August 21, 2016

verklempt watching The Hip at a roadside stop while on tour tonight- thank you Gord for the music, the magic, and the feathers in your hat — Basia Bulat (@BasiaBulat) August 21, 2016

…his manic, swaggering stage presence,

Not even brain cancer could rob #GordDownie of his ability to awkwardly battle his microphone stand. #thehip — Chris Hofley (@chrishofley) August 21, 2016

…and his timely lyrics.

Rain falls in real time and rain fell through the night

No dress rehearsal, this is our life — Toronto Mike (@torontomike) August 21, 2016

Aw Gord’s face when he sang “disappointing you is getting me down.” I’m a puddle over here. Thank you, no disappointment at all. #TheHip — Bae, Bae Station (@deptofhighfives) August 21, 2016

If you feel scared, and a bit confused

I got to say, this sounds a little beyond anything I'm used to #TragicallyHip pic.twitter.com/Qj6FjoXbcp — André Picard (@picardonhealth) August 21, 2016

He doesn't know a soul

There's nowhere that he's really been

But he won't travel long alone #TheHip — Rosemary Barton (@RosieBarton) August 21, 2016

Others plugged the CBC:

Anyway, what I'm trying to say is: thank you, @CBC. — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) August 21, 2016

Hot summer night, street is empty, every house playing @thehipdotcom on #CBC. These are the ties and times that bind, my friends. #CAN — Claire Martin (@ClaireMartin50) August 21, 2016

A three hour Hip concert broadcasted w/o a single commercial during middle of the Olympics. This is why we need to fund the #CBC #CBCTheHip — Brad_Conley (@BradConley09) August 21, 2016

That's exactly why we need a public broadcaster. Who else but @CBC would/could air a 2 1/2 hour concert without commercials or commentary? — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) August 21, 2016

For some, the concert was a reminder of the magic of live television:

Late breaking F bomb on the CBC. — Peter Mansbridge (@petermansbridge) August 21, 2016

Some fans celebrated from overseas:

@mattgallowaycbc watching The Hip live from Saigon Vietnam at 8:00 am #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/4OHmZ9Hf1t — Jordan Hart (@jordanlhart) August 21, 2016

I love the Hip. ❤️Gord — Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) August 21, 2016

Justin Trudeau’s team made it abundantly clear that, like you, humble voter, your PM is a Hip fan:

There were restrictions on photo-taking, so many shots came from the PM’s official photographer, who captured his boss in fully authentic rock concert regalia:

The Canadian Press will not be carrying any concert pictures from #theTragicallyHip's Kingston show. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/m09RyYrlSU — David Friend (@dfriend) August 19, 2016

Downie’s stage banter touched on the crisis in Canada’s north and his faith in Prime Minister Jean Jacket Trudeau:

What the hell went on up there asks #GordDownie "it's not cool and everybody knows that" #FirstNations #thehip pic.twitter.com/fYYJaccofZ — Willow Fiddler (@WillowBlasizzo) August 21, 2016

.@JustinTrudeau we are counting on you to take up the challenge that mr. downie presented you with last night. please don't forget it. — torqcampbell (@torquilcampbell) August 21, 2016

Love for the band came from some unlikely corners of Twitter:

"Rain falls in real time and rain fell through the night. No dress rehearsal, this is our life." @thehipdotcom #TheHip #ThankYouGord — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 21, 2016

The lengthy set left some amazed by Downie’s stamina:

My mom died at 50 of the same brain tumour Gord has. Thinking back to her physical & mental capacity – just incredible what he's doing here. — Rob Silver (@RobSilver) August 21, 2016

The mic drop that was heard across a nation. Fuck me. Now that's what you call giving it all you've got. #TheHip #GraceToo — Jeremy LaLonde (@LaLondeJeremy) August 21, 2016

And after three encores, the band said goodbye: