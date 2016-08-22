How Twitter reacted to the Tragically Hip’s farewell show
Gord Downie writes lyrics that often seem best suited to hockey locker rooms, but his songs reached far beyond the rink on Saturday, thanks to the CBC’s decision to air the Hip’s Kingston farewell show. Here’s how Twitter dealt with all the complicated emotions stirred up by watching the terminally ill Downie perform for what will likely be the last time.
We were, for an evening, a nation distracted:
"Warning: the nuclear missiles have been pointed at—"
"SHUT UP THEY'RE PLAYING BOBCAYGEON"
— Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) August 21, 2016
Sorry, world. Only #TheHip exist right now and if you only knew then we'd have global peace with an alt-rock beat, shiny clothes, and poetry
— Aaron Paquette (@aaronpaquette) August 21, 2016
Fans considered Downie’s legacy…
the Gord Downie hat trick:
• write 30 years of national anthems
• tell the prime minister what to do
• become a legend
— colin horgan (@cfhorgan) August 21, 2016
…his clothing,
For the closing ceremonies tomorrow, can we get all of @TeamCanada to wear a Gord Downie hat, or hell even the whole outfit plz? #TheHip
— BrayBray (@braybray_vale) August 21, 2016
verklempt watching The Hip at a roadside stop while on tour tonight- thank you Gord for the music, the magic, and the feathers in your hat
— Basia Bulat (@BasiaBulat) August 21, 2016
…his manic, swaggering stage presence,
Not even brain cancer could rob #GordDownie of his ability to awkwardly battle his microphone stand. #thehip
— Chris Hofley (@chrishofley) August 21, 2016
…and his timely lyrics.
Rain falls in real time and rain fell through the night
No dress rehearsal, this is our life
— Toronto Mike (@torontomike) August 21, 2016
Aw Gord’s face when he sang “disappointing you is getting me down.” I’m a puddle over here. Thank you, no disappointment at all. #TheHip
— Bae, Bae Station (@deptofhighfives) August 21, 2016
If you feel scared, and a bit confused
I got to say, this sounds a little beyond anything I'm used to #TragicallyHip pic.twitter.com/Qj6FjoXbcp
— André Picard (@picardonhealth) August 21, 2016
He doesn't know a soul
There's nowhere that he's really been
But he won't travel long alone #TheHip
— Rosemary Barton (@RosieBarton) August 21, 2016
Others plugged the CBC:
Thank you CBC. #TheHip
— Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) August 21, 2016
Anyway, what I'm trying to say is: thank you, @CBC.
— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) August 21, 2016
Hot summer night, street is empty, every house playing @thehipdotcom on #CBC. These are the ties and times that bind, my friends. #CAN
— Claire Martin (@ClaireMartin50) August 21, 2016
A three hour Hip concert broadcasted w/o a single commercial during middle of the Olympics. This is why we need to fund the #CBC #CBCTheHip
— Brad_Conley (@BradConley09) August 21, 2016
That's exactly why we need a public broadcaster. Who else but @CBC would/could air a 2 1/2 hour concert without commercials or commentary?
— Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) August 21, 2016
For some, the concert was a reminder of the magic of live television:
Late breaking F bomb on the CBC.
— Peter Mansbridge (@petermansbridge) August 21, 2016
Some fans celebrated from overseas:
@mattgallowaycbc watching The Hip live from Saigon Vietnam at 8:00 am #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/4OHmZ9Hf1t
— Jordan Hart (@jordanlhart) August 21, 2016
@mattgallowaycbc Paris. (Not of-the-prairies.)
— no dress rehearsal (@buddhaontheroad) August 21, 2016
I love the Hip. ❤️Gord
— Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) August 21, 2016
Good job @CBC all the way from California #TheHip pic.twitter.com/9OqkMBFNa1
— Jay Onrait (@JayOnrait) August 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau’s team made it abundantly clear that, like you, humble voter, your PM is a Hip fan:
Thank you, Gord. #courage pic.twitter.com/kpLKVzfY63
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 21, 2016
There were restrictions on photo-taking, so many shots came from the PM’s official photographer, who captured his boss in fully authentic rock concert regalia:
The Canadian Press will not be carrying any concert pictures from #theTragicallyHip's Kingston show. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/m09RyYrlSU
— David Friend (@dfriend) August 19, 2016
Couldn't get more Canadian tonight #manmachinepoemtour w @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/YjJ2ZsScSh
— Adam Scotti (@AdamScotti) August 21, 2016
With @JustinTrudeau at tonight's @thehipdotcom show in #Kingston #manmachinepoemtour pic.twitter.com/ntEb2yyror
— Adam Scotti (@AdamScotti) August 20, 2016
Late breaking story on the CBC. @RonMacLeanHTH interviews PM @JustinTrudeau at #thehipinkingston, from #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/SOd1u9yl7l
— Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) August 20, 2016
Downie’s stage banter touched on the crisis in Canada’s north and his faith in Prime Minister Jean Jacket Trudeau:
What the hell went on up there asks #GordDownie "it's not cool and everybody knows that" #FirstNations #thehip pic.twitter.com/fYYJaccofZ
— Willow Fiddler (@WillowBlasizzo) August 21, 2016
.@JustinTrudeau we are counting on you to take up the challenge that mr. downie presented you with last night. please don't forget it.
— torqcampbell (@torquilcampbell) August 21, 2016
Love for the band came from some unlikely corners of Twitter:
"Rain falls in real time and rain fell through the night. No dress rehearsal, this is our life." @thehipdotcom #TheHip #ThankYouGord
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 21, 2016
#ThankYouTragicallyHip respect.
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 21, 2016
The lengthy set left some amazed by Downie’s stamina:
My mom died at 50 of the same brain tumour Gord has. Thinking back to her physical & mental capacity – just incredible what he's doing here.
— Rob Silver (@RobSilver) August 21, 2016
The mic drop that was heard across a nation. Fuck me. Now that's what you call giving it all you've got. #TheHip #GraceToo
— Jeremy LaLonde (@LaLondeJeremy) August 21, 2016
And after three encores, the band said goodbye:
Thank you, thank you, thank you music lovers!#ManMachinePoemTour #HipInKingston #cbcthehip pic.twitter.com/eDpEhDm8ld
— The Tragically Hip (@thehipdotcom) August 21, 2016