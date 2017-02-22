Where to watch the 2017 Oscars in Toronto

We’ve all been there: it’s the night of the Academy Awards, but for some strange reason, you still haven’t received your invitation to the ceremony. While the Goslings, Streeps and Stones are ordering their limousines, you’re stuck at home in boring old Toronto like a chump. But don’t despair! Toronto offers plenty of opportunities to watch the live broadcast with equally enthusiastic (if slightly less famous) crowds. Here are some of the places where you can catch an acute case of Oscar Fever.

The boozy bash

If you’re going to make it through the entire three-hour-plus broadcast, you’re going to need a stiff drink. The Royal Cinema will have a well-stocked bar, and drag queen Allysin Chaynes will provide live, R-rated, very inebriated commentary on Hollywood’s biggest night, with the help of a panel of guest commentators. Free. The Royal Cinema, 608 College St., 416-466-4400, theroyal.to.

The Oscar-y mockery

Comedian Paul Beer is sure to deflate the pomposity from the Oscar broadcast at the Comedy Bar. He’ll lead a panel of funny Torontonians—including Mark Little, Roger Bainbridge, Allison Davey and others—for an evening of live commentary, analysis and bizarre made-up movie pitches. Free. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. W., comedybar.ca.

The awards sweepstakes

The prizes set U of T’s otherwise standard screening apart. Guests can fill out an Oscar ballot for a chance to win festival passes to Hot Docs, Planet in Focus, Toronto Jewish Film Festival and Reel Asian; membership to the Toronto Korean Film Festival and Trinity Square Video; and Warner Brothers swag. Free. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex Ave., facebook.com.

The trivia showdown

Do you know everything about La La Land? Remember more than one of last year’s winners? Guests can flex their trivia muscles before the Gladstone’s annual viewing party, and then settle in for a pleasantly intoxicated viewing hosted by trivia whizzes Kaleb Robertson and Scott Marleau. Free. The Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St. W., gladstonehotel.com.

The romp on Roncey

The Revue’s annual Oscar screening features trivia, prizes, champagne, and as much glitz as you can reasonably expect in Roncesvalles. Plus: if you haven’t seen this year’s biggest contender, the Revue is screening La La Land at 1:30 p.m. Free. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles Ave., revuecinema.ca.

The no-frills screening

For those who just want to concentrate on the awards, Hot Docs is hosting a simple, no-nonsense viewing party (albeit, with plenty to drink). Limit of two tickets per person. Free. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W., hotdocscinema.ca.