An indispensable cheat sheet to the best of the fest

.

Now, more than ever, Toronto knows how to throw a party. In the last year or so, the city staged the wildest Pan Am Games in memory and a bumping NBA All-Star weekend. So, yes, there’s a swagger in our step now that it’s time for the glitziest bash of all: 11 days when bars stay open late, chefs pump out crazy creations and Snapchat-swiping mobs comb King West for celeb-studded after-parties. We found out where Hollywood’s hottest stars chow down and live it up, so you can put down your smartphone. Our guide is all you need.