Movies and TV

The Insider’s Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, stargaze and get pampered during the fest

The Insider’s Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, stargaze and get pampered during the fest

The Insider’s Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, stargaze and get pampered during the fest

An indispensable cheat sheet to the best of the fest

By |  

By |  

TIFF party .
 Photograph by George Pimentel

Now, more than ever, Toronto knows how to throw a party. In the last year or so, the city staged the wildest Pan Am Games in memory and a bumping NBA All-Star weekend. So, yes, there’s a swagger in our step now that it’s time for the glitziest bash of all: 11 days when bars stay open late, chefs pump out crazy creations and Snapchat-swiping mobs comb King West for celeb-studded after-parties. We found out where Hollywood’s hottest stars chow down and live it up, so you can put down your smartphone. Our guide is all you need.

More of The Insider's Guide to TIFF

Topics: TIFF tiff 2016