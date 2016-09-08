Society

Martin Short goofed off with Pamela Anderson (and James Franco arrived fashionably late) at the AMBI Gala

The TIFF Bell Lightbox may have hosted the festival’s official opening bash, but the Ritz-Carlton was the glitziest place to be last night. AMBI, a production company with two films at TIFF, pulled in an eclectic grab bag of stars for its $2,500-a-ticket charity gala (proceeds went to the Children’s Aid Foundation and UforChange). Here, a look at what happened and who showed up (and who showed up very, very late).

The Stars

Master of ceremonies Martin Short proposing a toast:

*DSC_3077

Lethal Weapon main man Danny Glover fulfilling the event’s white-tie dress code:

*DSC_2818

Mike Tyson thinking about maybe smiling:

*DSC_3043

Pamela Anderson evoking Marilyn Monroe:

*PIM_7902

Event chair Sylvia Mantella, the indestructible Hazel McCallion and model Coco Rocha (you’ll never guess which two are wearing Christian Siriano):

*ED9_3676

Suzanne Rogers in an attention-grabbing gown of her own:

*DSC_2670

Cineplex top dog Salah Bachir in a velvety number that only he could pull off:

*PIM_8132

6 parents Charlotte and Norm Kelly:

*DSC_2847

Erstwhile Dragons Arlene Dickinson and Robert Herjavec with dancer extraordinaire Kym Johnson:

*DSC_2777

AMBI co-founders Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Barcardi:

*DSC_3088

Flatliner (among other things) William Baldwin:

*ED9_3619

 

The Scene

Guests arrived to elaborate décor and a glossy red carpet that led to an even more ornate dining hall.

*DSC_2405

Each place was marked with a mock Oscar for Best Guest. Grey Goose served custom cocktails with faux-French names like Le Fizz; anyone who preferred a simpler drink with their three-course dinner had to brave an obstacle course of three-foot dress trains to get to the bar.

*DSC_2341

The Gossip

Short reprised his role as Jiminy Glick for an interview with Pamela Anderson that, despite her cheery grin, was more awkward than it was funny.

*DSC_3206

After dinner, attendees bid on movie-themed prizes—TIFF premiere tickets, walk-on roles in upcoming films—in an auction hosted by William Baldwin. During Earth, Wind and Fire’s lively performance, Danny Glover and Thelma Houston rocked out together in the front row.

*DSC_3427

Then, after missing the dinner and the entertainment, event co-chair James Franco strolled into the Ritz, posed for a few photos and took himself and his dirty moustache off to bed.

*PIM_8362

With files from Kat Shermack.

