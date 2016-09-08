The TIFF Bell Lightbox may have hosted the festival’s official opening bash, but the Ritz-Carlton was the glitziest place to be last night. AMBI, a production company with two films at TIFF, pulled in an eclectic grab bag of stars for its $2,500-a-ticket charity gala (proceeds went to the Children’s Aid Foundation and UforChange). Here, a look at what happened and who showed up (and who showed up very, very late).

The Stars

Master of ceremonies Martin Short proposing a toast:

Lethal Weapon main man Danny Glover fulfilling the event’s white-tie dress code:

Mike Tyson thinking about maybe smiling:

Pamela Anderson evoking Marilyn Monroe:

Event chair Sylvia Mantella, the indestructible Hazel McCallion and model Coco Rocha (you’ll never guess which two are wearing Christian Siriano):

Suzanne Rogers in an attention-grabbing gown of her own:

Cineplex top dog Salah Bachir in a velvety number that only he could pull off:

6 parents Charlotte and Norm Kelly:

Erstwhile Dragons Arlene Dickinson and Robert Herjavec with dancer extraordinaire Kym Johnson:

AMBI co-founders Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Barcardi:

Flatliner (among other things) William Baldwin:

The Scene

Guests arrived to elaborate décor and a glossy red carpet that led to an even more ornate dining hall.

Each place was marked with a mock Oscar for Best Guest. Grey Goose served custom cocktails with faux-French names like Le Fizz; anyone who preferred a simpler drink with their three-course dinner had to brave an obstacle course of three-foot dress trains to get to the bar.

The Gossip

Short reprised his role as Jiminy Glick for an interview with Pamela Anderson that, despite her cheery grin, was more awkward than it was funny.

After dinner, attendees bid on movie-themed prizes—TIFF premiere tickets, walk-on roles in upcoming films—in an auction hosted by William Baldwin. During Earth, Wind and Fire’s lively performance, Danny Glover and Thelma Houston rocked out together in the front row.

Then, after missing the dinner and the entertainment, event co-chair James Franco strolled into the Ritz, posed for a few photos and took himself and his dirty moustache off to bed.

With files from Kat Shermack.