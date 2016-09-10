Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese
Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese
Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese
Amid TIFF’s assorted premieres and red carpets, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to kick off the weekend in style.
Leonardo DiCaprio joined director Fisher Stevens at Soho House’s Before The Flood afterparty:
Parker Posey touched down in a denim kimono jacket and off-beat sunglasses that only she could rock:
SPOTTED: @parkerposey touches down in Toronto! More stars arriving for #TIFF16 here: https://t.co/PtOIuyDr2X pic.twitter.com/nKjvZDjVRb
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 9, 2016
Sandra Oh and Anne Heche may hate each other in Catfight, but Oh used Twitter to prove that they’re pals IRL:
Photobombing @AnneHeche !! Love that girl pic.twitter.com/WUuB9Pinmh
— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 9, 2016
Jane Lynch was reliably unimpressed at her interview with Rotten Tomatoes:
Ewan McGregor accessorized his sand-coloured suit with some stubble—and even took a selfie with his wife, Eve—at the premiere of American Pastoral:
SNL’s Vanessa Bayer scooped up some Sorrel kicks from a gifting lounge at the Intercontinental before the premiere of her film Carrie Pilby:
Gabrielle Union scored two selfies at once backstage at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre with The Birth Of A Nation co-stars Aja Naomi King and Colman Domingo:
Anne Hathaway’s red-carpet look at the Colossal premiere featured bold lipstick, lightly tousled hair, an ornate off-shoulder Rodarte frock and a tiny bit of cheek:
#TIFF16 Day 2 = 😋 with Anne Hathaway pic.twitter.com/9FKHyBAuKE
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2016
Dean McDermott lit up outside the Miller Tavern’s lower Bay Street location:
Dean McDermott smoking outside Miller Tavern. Does this count as a #TIFF16 celeb sighting?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yONg222opo
— Natalie McGlynn (@nattymcglynn) September 9, 2016
Elle star Isabelle Huppert stared into the distance for a good moment backstage at the Elgin:
Shailene Woodley took a minute to protest the Dakota Access pipeline even as she captured a snap with King Street’s giant TIFF logo:
Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoyed mini grilled cheese sandwiches and prosciutto crostini at the Snowden afterparty, which was hosted at Lavelle. We’re sure he gave his compliments to chef Romain Avril:
Republic of Doyle actor Allan Hawco continued to rock a shabby-chic look for TIFF day two: