Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese

Amid TIFF’s assorted premieres and red carpets, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to kick off the weekend in style.

Leonardo DiCaprio joined director Fisher Stevens at Soho House’s Before The Flood afterparty:

Parker Posey touched down in a denim kimono jacket and off-beat sunglasses that only she could rock:

Sandra Oh and Anne Heche may hate each other in Catfight, but Oh used Twitter to prove that they’re pals IRL:

Jane Lynch was reliably unimpressed at her interview with Rotten Tomatoes:

Ewan McGregor accessorized his sand-coloured suit with some stubble—and even took a selfie with his wife, Eve—at the premiere of American Pastoral:

Heading to Premier of #americanpastoral with Eve. Here we go! Thanks to all of you for your support. Xx.

A photo posted by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on

SNL’s Vanessa Bayer scooped up some Sorrel kicks from a gifting lounge at the Intercontinental before the premiere of her film Carrie Pilby:

Gabrielle Union scored two selfies at once backstage at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre with The Birth Of A Nation co-stars Aja Naomi King and Colman Domingo:

Last Looks 📸💞 @ajanaomi_king @gabunion @kingofbingo @foxsearchlight #TIFF

A photo posted by Barry Dale Johnson (@bazza_pix) on

Anne Hathaway’s red-carpet look at the Colossal premiere featured bold lipstick, lightly tousled hair, an ornate off-shoulder Rodarte frock and a tiny bit of cheek:

Dean McDermott lit up outside the Miller Tavern’s lower Bay Street location:

Elle star Isabelle Huppert stared into the distance for a good moment backstage at the Elgin:

Shailene Woodley took a minute to protest the Dakota Access pipeline even as she captured a snap with King Street’s giant TIFF logo:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoyed mini grilled cheese sandwiches and prosciutto crostini at the Snowden afterparty, which was hosted at Lavelle. We’re sure he gave his compliments to chef Romain Avril:

Republic of Doyle actor Allan Hawco continued to rock a shabby-chic look for TIFF day two:

Heading to the red carpet #weirdos #tiff #hairslickedbacknotcut

A photo posted by Allan Hawco (@allanhawco) on

