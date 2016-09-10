Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese

Amid TIFF’s assorted premieres and red carpets, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to kick off the weekend in style.

Leonardo DiCaprio joined director Fisher Stevens at Soho House’s Before The Flood afterparty:

Last night we celebrated the premiere of #BeforeTheFlood with Leonardo Dicaprio and director Fisher Stevens! What a night! #greygoose #clientlove #whatisgrand #PompLovesTIFF #tiff16 #flybeyond A photo posted by Pomp & Circumstance PR (@pompandcirc) on Sep 10, 2016 at 8:29am PDT

Parker Posey touched down in a denim kimono jacket and off-beat sunglasses that only she could rock:

Sandra Oh and Anne Heche may hate each other in Catfight, but Oh used Twitter to prove that they’re pals IRL:

Jane Lynch was reliably unimpressed at her interview with Rotten Tomatoes:

@janelynchofficial gave @graedrake great answers about her new Netflix movie #Mascots – and great side-eye. #TIFF16 #TIFF #JaneLynch #Mascots A video posted by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes) on Sep 9, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

Ewan McGregor accessorized his sand-coloured suit with some stubble—and even took a selfie with his wife, Eve—at the premiere of American Pastoral:

Heading to Premier of #americanpastoral with Eve. Here we go! Thanks to all of you for your support. Xx. A photo posted by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT

SNL’s Vanessa Bayer scooped up some Sorrel kicks from a gifting lounge at the Intercontinental before the premiere of her film Carrie Pilby:

SNL funny woman @VanessaBayer – in town for #TIFF16 film @CarriePilbyMovie – stopped by #Tastemakers16 today and took home some amazing biker boots from @SORELfootwear 👢👢👢Photo by @HollywoodMinute A photo posted by rock-it promotions (@rockitpromo) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

Gabrielle Union scored two selfies at once backstage at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre with The Birth Of A Nation co-stars Aja Naomi King and Colman Domingo:

Last Looks 📸💞 @ajanaomi_king @gabunion @kingofbingo @foxsearchlight #TIFF A photo posted by Barry Dale Johnson (@bazza_pix) on Sep 9, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

Anne Hathaway’s red-carpet look at the Colossal premiere featured bold lipstick, lightly tousled hair, an ornate off-shoulder Rodarte frock and a tiny bit of cheek:

Dean McDermott lit up outside the Miller Tavern’s lower Bay Street location:

Dean McDermott smoking outside Miller Tavern. Does this count as a #TIFF16 celeb sighting?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yONg222opo — Natalie McGlynn (@nattymcglynn) September 9, 2016

Elle star Isabelle Huppert stared into the distance for a good moment backstage at the Elgin:

Shailene Woodley took a minute to protest the Dakota Access pipeline even as she captured a snap with King Street’s giant TIFF logo:

psyched to be at #TIFF to talk about the film #Snowden! prayers being sent from up here in Toronto for those on the ground in North Dakota and those across our nation whom oppose the #dakotaaccesspipeline. #NoDAPL #RezpectOurWater #UpToUs #torontointernationalfilmfestival #TIFF A photo posted by Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoyed mini grilled cheese sandwiches and prosciutto crostini at the Snowden afterparty, which was hosted at Lavelle. We’re sure he gave his compliments to chef Romain Avril:

Don't worry @christinasucc I told him how much you loved him in "10 things I hate about you" @hitrecordjoe @chezlavelle 🎯 #lavelle #toronto #TIFF A photo posted by Romain Avril (@chefromainavril) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

Republic of Doyle actor Allan Hawco continued to rock a shabby-chic look for TIFF day two: