Spotted: Denzel Washington and Danny Glover eat takeout, while Uzo Aduba dines on steak

Saturday may have been overcast and wet, but it definitely didn’t put a damper on TIFF. Here’s who caught our eye on one of the festival’s busiest days.

Dakota Fanning showed up fresh-faced and flowery at Fendi:

D for @dakotafanning stopping by our #FendiRoadTrip pop-up at the Toronto International Film Festival! #TIFF16 A photo posted by Fendi (@fendi) on Sep 10, 2016 at 12:54pm PDT

Virgo baby Taraji P. Henson got serenaded by Pharrell and Janelle Monae…

Happy Birthday Taraji #TIFF #HappyBirthday #HiddenFigures #LemonCake #Toronto #Pharelle #Janelle #HiddenFigureLive A video posted by Victoria Roberts (@v.roberts) on Sep 10, 2016 at 11:12pm PDT

…just before Octavia Spencer joined the ladies on stage to deliver some #blackgirlmagic at Pharell’s free mid-day concert:

Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae at tonight's event for #HiddenFiguresLive! #TIFF16 #Pharrell #Oscar #Empire #TheHelp A photo posted by David Baldwin (@davemabaldwin) on Sep 10, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Anne Hathaway proved she’s still not over last night’s Givenchy ensemble:

This @givenchyofficial is yummy. #colossal @tiff_net #TIFF16 A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Sep 10, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Bollywood titan Karan Johar touched down ahead of tomorrow’s on-stage interview with TIFF’s Cameron Bailey:

Excited to start a new property #beneaththesurface. Had the best time chatting with @karanjohar @TIFF_NET Out Soon! pic.twitter.com/1QRdwj3KDO — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) September 10, 2016

Lupita Nyong’o’s dazzling smile outshone her headpiece at Spice Route:

Bryce Dallas Howard and Octavia Spencer enjoyed some classic Nelly at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s InStyle party at The Windsor Arms:

It's getting hot in here… 😉 A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT

Uzo Aduba looked crazy good at Yorkville’s STK steakhouse:

Lennox Lewis was ready to land a punch at the premiere party for The Bleeder, alongside Liev Schreiber, Toronto musician Young OG and Pooch Hall:

Gang gang gang gang. Lennox Lewis, Liev Schreiber, Young, and Pooch Hall… #TIFF #TheBleeder #raydonovan #toronto A photo posted by Young OG (@ianandreespinet) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:09am PDT

Danny Glover wore a suit even on a simple roti run:

Danny Glover talked politics while I waited for my takeout at a roti shop tonight. He's @tiff_net to promote @93daysmovie. A photo posted by Matthew Kruchak (@mattkruchak) on Sep 10, 2016 at 6:33pm PDT

Denzel Washington apparently ate at Doner Kebab House:

Nicole Kidman gave BFF Naomi Watts a quick snuggle…

When you run into your #bff 👭even for one second, it's a winning moment. #tff #loveyoutothemoon ❤️ A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Sep 10, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

…just before she and Bryce Dallas Howard gauged each other’s upper arm strength at the InStyle awards:

Stars & Stripes #nicolekidman and #brycedallashoward greeting #tiff #toronto #hollywoodstyle #instyleparty A photo posted by Richard Gianorio (@richardgianorio) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:53pm PDT

Taraji P. Henson and Pharrell toasted Hidden Figures at Cibo Wine Bar:

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber took on Hollywood Reporter’s Hudson’s Bay lounge as a duo:

Jane Lynch and Anne Hathaway shared a hug (but probably not that bowl of poke) at soon-to-open Calli Love on King Street West: