Movies and TV

Spotted: Denzel Washington and Danny Glover eat takeout, while Uzo Aduba dines on steak

Spotted: Denzel Washington and Danny Glover eat takeout, while Uzo Aduba dines on steak

Spotted: Denzel Washington and Danny Glover eat takeout, while Uzo Aduba dines on steak

By |  

By |  

Saturday may have been overcast and wet, but it definitely didn’t put a damper on TIFF. Here’s who caught our eye on one of the festival’s busiest days.

Dakota Fanning showed up fresh-faced and flowery at Fendi:

Virgo baby Taraji P. Henson got serenaded by Pharrell and Janelle Monae

Happy Birthday Taraji #TIFF #HappyBirthday #HiddenFigures #LemonCake #Toronto #Pharelle #Janelle #HiddenFigureLive

A video posted by Victoria Roberts (@v.roberts) on

…just before Octavia Spencer joined the ladies on stage to deliver some #blackgirlmagic at Pharell’s free mid-day concert:

Anne Hathaway proved she’s still not over last night’s Givenchy ensemble:

This @givenchyofficial is yummy. #colossal @tiff_net #TIFF16

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Bollywood titan Karan Johar touched down ahead of tomorrow’s on-stage interview with TIFF’s Cameron Bailey:

Lupita Nyong’o’s dazzling smile outshone her headpiece at Spice Route:

Bryce Dallas Howard and Octavia Spencer enjoyed some classic Nelly at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s InStyle party at The Windsor Arms:

It's getting hot in here… 😉

A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on

Uzo Aduba looked crazy good at Yorkville’s STK steakhouse:

Lennox Lewis was ready to land a punch at the premiere party for The Bleeder, alongside Liev Schreiber, Toronto musician Young OG and Pooch Hall:

Gang gang gang gang. Lennox Lewis, Liev Schreiber, Young, and Pooch Hall… #TIFF #TheBleeder #raydonovan #toronto

A photo posted by Young OG (@ianandreespinet) on

Danny Glover wore a suit even on a simple roti run:

Denzel Washington apparently ate at Doner Kebab House:

Nicole Kidman gave BFF Naomi Watts a quick snuggle…

When you run into your #bff 👭even for one second, it's a winning moment. #tff #loveyoutothemoon ❤️

A photo posted by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

…just before she and Bryce Dallas Howard gauged each other’s upper arm strength at the InStyle awards:

Stars & Stripes #nicolekidman and #brycedallashoward greeting #tiff #toronto #hollywoodstyle #instyleparty

A photo posted by Richard Gianorio (@richardgianorio) on

Taraji P. Henson and Pharrell toasted Hidden Figures at Cibo Wine Bar:

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber took on Hollywood Reporter’s Hudson’s Bay lounge as a duo:

Jane Lynch and Anne Hathaway shared a hug (but probably not that bowl of poke) at soon-to-open Calli Love on King Street West:

Topics: tiff 2016

More from TIFF

Movies and TV

Naomi Watts made a surprise wardrobe change at The Bleeder’s premiere party

Movies and TV

Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel partied in Toronto last night

Movies and TV

Spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio hits Soho House, Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys a grilled cheese

Movies and TV

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis got comfortable at a chill Soho House soiree

Movies and TV

Eight TIFF flicks with fierce female leads

Fashion

The best red carpet looks from TIFF's first day, including Brie Larson, Ethan Hawke and 'Fashion Santa'