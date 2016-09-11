Spotted: Denzel Washington and Danny Glover eat takeout, while Uzo Aduba dines on steak
Saturday may have been overcast and wet, but it definitely didn’t put a damper on TIFF. Here’s who caught our eye on one of the festival’s busiest days.
Dakota Fanning showed up fresh-faced and flowery at Fendi:
Virgo baby Taraji P. Henson got serenaded by Pharrell and Janelle Monae…
…just before Octavia Spencer joined the ladies on stage to deliver some #blackgirlmagic at Pharell’s free mid-day concert:
Anne Hathaway proved she’s still not over last night’s Givenchy ensemble:
Bollywood titan Karan Johar touched down ahead of tomorrow’s on-stage interview with TIFF’s Cameron Bailey:
Lupita Nyong’o’s dazzling smile outshone her headpiece at Spice Route:
A joyful exchange between Lupita Nyong'o and Liberty Group President and CEO Nick Di Donato at the Queen of Katwe premier party at Spice Route.
Bryce Dallas Howard and Octavia Spencer enjoyed some classic Nelly at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s InStyle party at The Windsor Arms:
Uzo Aduba looked crazy good at Yorkville’s STK steakhouse:
Lennox Lewis was ready to land a punch at the premiere party for The Bleeder, alongside Liev Schreiber, Toronto musician Young OG and Pooch Hall:
Danny Glover wore a suit even on a simple roti run:
Denzel Washington apparently ate at Doner Kebab House:
Nicole Kidman gave BFF Naomi Watts a quick snuggle…
…just before she and Bryce Dallas Howard gauged each other’s upper arm strength at the InStyle awards:
Taraji P. Henson and Pharrell toasted Hidden Figures at Cibo Wine Bar:
A pleasure to host the beautiful Taraji P Henson for the Hidden Figures cast dinner at Cibo Wine Bar King St West. Posing alongside Liberty Group's Nick and Nadia Di Donato.
Fresh off his performance on Festival Street, Pharrell Williams joined the cast of Hidden Figures at Cibo Wine Bar King St West. Spotted posing with Liberty Group President and CEO Nick Di Donato.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber took on Hollywood Reporter’s Hudson’s Bay lounge as a duo:
Jane Lynch and Anne Hathaway shared a hug (but probably not that bowl of poke) at soon-to-open Calli Love on King Street West: