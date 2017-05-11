Q&A: The Real Housewives of Toronto villain Kara Alloway breaks her silence

Every week, we interview one of The Real Housewives of Toronto about the latest episode and life after the show. This week, the Regina George of the series, Kara Alloway

You had a tough season, but there must have been some bright spots. What was the highlight of filming the show for you?

I would say the scene I did with my mom. I have a friend who did reality television, and she reminded me that I will have the video footage in perpetuity. I will always have a reminder of that fun time with my mom.

The season ended with a mention that the AMBI Gala tickets will be available soon. Will you be involved?

That hasn’t been confirmed, actually. I’m not sure that there will be an AMBI Gala in Toronto this year.

Did you meet James Franco?

Yes, very briefly.

Ann recently accused you of buying Instagram likes. Did you?

I have always told my kids you can’t base your popularity on likes or followers. That’s a dangerous road to go down. I don’t control my social media. I take photographs and pass them to my publicist.

We know you’re friends with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Did she give you any advice about being on the show?

She said it can be an anxious time. She said be careful about consuming alcohol on screen, which can be a tricky path to go down. Also, never read the Instagram comments. I saw her again last weekend in Los Angeles, and she said, “Every season needs a lightning rod. You were the lightning rod.”

When did you realize that you were going to be the villain?

At Ann’s lunch, when I came back from talking to Joan and there was money on the table, I realized the women were betting against me. That was an a-ha moment. My theory is, when you think of Mean Girls, who’s the first person that pops into your head? Regina George. Do you remember Cady? Yeah, she was in it. But you remember Regina George.

If you were asked to come back for a second season, would you do it?

I never say no to anything.

Did you expect your relationships with the women to improve once filming was over, or were you done with it?

Our lives didn’t really intersect before filming, so I’m not really surprised they haven’t intersected after filming. They’re all doing their own things, and I’m certainly doing my thing.

Was it a mistake for the producers to include three women that were all friends before the show—Joan, Jana and Grego—as part of the group?

If you’re on the show with someone you’re close with, you’re going to be hesitant to have a conflict with them in front of the cameras. That would probably be buried. Even though it’s a reality program, there is always an awareness that you’re being filmed. Imagine yourself brushing your teeth and then imagine yourself brushing your teeth on camera. No matter what, you’re going to do it differently.

In the finale, you said you didn’t tell Stephanie the Lash Girl anything about your Muskoka dinner party. But we saw her repeat the story about the women getting drunk to Roxy. What’s going on there?

I wasn’t alone at the lash appointment. There was a second shooter. I can’t say more than that.

How has your life changed since the show started airing?

I get recognized in the aisles of grocery stores. On my recent trip to Los Angeles, there were so many more doors opened for me. Where my publicist used to call up people and say, “Kara Alloway is a really nice girl who wants to develop this show with you,” now she can call and say, “Kara Alloway just came off starring in the first season of The Real Housewives of Toronto.” It gets that foot in the door. I also penned a deal with a new agent in L.A. I trained at South Coast Repertory theatre company in Costa Mesa, California, 20 years ago. My first love is acting, so that door is open to me now. I’m also co-producing a reality show for the American market. I can’t reveal too many other details about it, but it’s about an area of life I’m passionate about.

Anything else you want to set the record straight about?

There is so much negativity in the world right now. Everyone is running around wearing yellow dresses because we are so desperate for some happiness. I want to end things on a positive note. I don’t think anyone had any malice aforethought for any of the actions that took place on the show. I have nothing but happy wishes for the other ladies on the show. You’re not going to build anything successful or positive on hate.