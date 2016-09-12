A Nocturnal Animal’s guide to TIFF 2016

Tom Ford’s haunting romantic thriller Nocturnal Animals is one of the most buzzed-about films at TIFF. Let it serve as a model for how you’ll prowl, peck and party through the city’s star-laden streets: sexy, dangerous and just a bit mysterious. After courageously venturing into the vast wilderness of cinematic art by day, it’s time to go hunting for celebrities, gourmet grub, and parties poppin’ off into the early morning hours. So if you find yourself standing under the stars, and not next to them, head to any of these stylish spots for some after-dark decadence. Share your wild moments at the fest with #NocturnalAnimals.

Bar Raval

505 College Street, open until 2 a.m.



Grant van Gameron’s Spanish pintxos bar features Gaudi-esque wood panels and a Barcelona feel.

Drake Hotel

1150 Queen Street West, open until 4 a.m. during TIFF



The Drake is more than just a hotel. It features a dining room, lounge, Sky Yard outdoor space, cafe, and performance venue so you’re bound to enjoy yourself no matter what venue you choose to hang at.

Chester Hill Lookout

Over the Don Valley Parkway



Located just north of Danforth and west of Broadview is the make-out spot you always knew you needed but never knew where to look.

Cold Tea

60 Kensington Avenue, open until 3 a.m.



Tucked in an urban mall, this funky hideaway with a backyard patio serves drinks & dumplings.

People’s Eatery

307 Spadina Avenue, open until 2 a.m.



People’s Eatery features an eclectic menu by Dustin Gallagher and two floors of swanky space, smack dab in the middle of Chinatown.

Cloak Bar

488 Wellington Street West, open until 2 a.m.



A modern day speakeasy where patrons sip cocktails by candlelight and nosh on bite-size renditions of British pub food, like shepherd’s pie croquettes with HP-laced mayo.

The Bar at Alo

163 Spadina Avenue. Open until 1 a.m.



Sidle up to the bar at Toronto’s most buzzed-about restaurant. It’s discreet and romantic, polished but unpretentious. Choose from 33 beautifully executed classic cocktails and an à la carte menu of small plates from the celebrated kitchen.

Bambi’s

1265 Dundas Street West, open until 4 a.m. during TIFF



The vibe is underground and otherworldly at this west-end obscure dance music mecca, where the party hits its stride by 1 a.m., helped along by the potent cocktails with risqué names.

Thompson Rooftop

550 Wellington Street West, open until 4 a.m. during TIFF



You need a glow-in-the-dark stamp to gain entry into this chic and exclusive rooftop lounge featuring stunning 360 views of Toronto’s skyline. Enjoy creative cocktails in the poolside cabanas, enveloped by an aura of elegance and mystery.

TIFF Party Hot Spots

When Hollywood’s brightest stars light up the city during TIFF, these are some of the city’s ultraswanky restaurants and bars where A-list starlets, hunks and industry heavyweights get their schmooze on:

Fring’s 455 King Street West

STORYS Building 11 Duncan Street

Patria 478 King Street West

When the gripping and suspenseful nights of TIFF 2016 fade into the past, the hedonic festival haze clears, and the grind of your day-to-day returns with a horrifying vengeance, remember to feed your primal hunger by seeing Nocturnal Animals in theatres this November: