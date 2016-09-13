Movies and TV

Monday’s cool weather (and proximity to the festival’s fun-filled opening weekend) made yesterday one of TIFF’s quieter days. Here’s what went down, plus some extra celeb sightings you may have missed over the weekend:

Reese Witherspoon got into the Canadian spirit, picking up a teddy bear in signature Hudson’s Bay colours…

I love Toronto!! 🇨🇦 Great festival, great fans, great shopping! #TIFF16 @hudsonsbay

…and stylishly snacking on a Timbit or two:

image1 (2)


Mark Wahlberg checked in on the family business at Wahlburgers:


Dakota Fanning styled herself after the dancing girl emoji:

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Jeremy Renner and Nelly Furtado shared a moment at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala:

Jokes w/ @Renner4Real at #TIFF16 His outfit was on point, @CharRoxborough ! 😘 vía #Twitter from #NellyFurtado

Dan Levy made a surprise appearance at Lavelle:


Sandra Oh started off her Monday by double-fisting beverages next to her Catfight co-star Anne Heche and director Onur Tukel:

Quick coffee before #catfightfilm #tiff_net dream team panel @anneheche

…and ended it by receiving an award at Birks’ Women In Film event at the Shangri-La:

Congrats to the #tiff_net #birks Canadian women of film

Gerard Butler signed a surfboard on King Street West:


Parker Posey shared this special moment with Fashion’s Elio Iannacci outside the ROM:


Lupita Nyong’o proved definitively that when she says “fam,” she’s extending lap-sitting privileges—at least to her Queen of Katwe co-stars Martin Kabanza and Madina Nalwanga:

Hanging with the on-screen fam. #MartinKabanza #madinanalwanga @queenofkatwemovie #TIFF2016 #bts #QueenofKatwe

Natalie Portman left a media lounge looking like the world’s most chic spy:

A pregnant #natalieportman at #tiff16 #toronto #summerinthe6ix #kindapregnant #elegant #academyawards #oscars #jackiemovie

Future X-Man Adrian Hough may have had too much champagne to remember how the word is even spelled:

#eoneparty with @thechanoine #signing the champaign (that's a thing?) #fun #actorslife #laughs #tiff16 #dudes

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry commemorated a big moment with a selfie…

Bleed for this premiere, Proud #TIFF #bleedforthis

…then Teller almost landed a punch on Lennox Lewis:

#milesteller @mrlennoxlewis @bleedforthis @tiff_net #tiff16 #bleedforthis #lennoxlewis 📸 @lestudiophoto

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein played bellboy for a half-second:

Harvey Weinstein. #TIFF16

Bryce Dallas Howard found her twin (Jessica Chastain, in poster form):

#👯 #tiff

Canadian Adonis Ryan Gosling served up an icy look:


Richard Gere made an appearance at Cibo Wine Bar:


And Toronto tuckered out Naomi Watts:

