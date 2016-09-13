Monday’s cool weather (and proximity to the festival’s fun-filled opening weekend) made yesterday one of TIFF’s quieter days. Here’s what went down, plus some extra celeb sightings you may have missed over the weekend:

Reese Witherspoon got into the Canadian spirit, picking up a teddy bear in signature Hudson’s Bay colours…

I love Toronto!! 🇨🇦 Great festival, great fans, great shopping! #TIFF16 @hudsonsbay A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:28am PDT



…and stylishly snacking on a Timbit or two:



Mark Wahlberg checked in on the family business at Wahlburgers:



Dakota Fanning styled herself after the dancing girl emoji:

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 A photo posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Sep 11, 2016 at 8:34am PDT



Jeremy Renner and Nelly Furtado shared a moment at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala:

Jokes w/ @Renner4Real at #TIFF16 His outfit was on point, @CharRoxborough ! 😘 vía #Twitter from #NellyFurtado A photo posted by Jeremy Renner Fans LA (@jrfansla) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:31am PDT



Dan Levy made a surprise appearance at Lavelle:

That moment when you realize #RyanGosling isn't behind you and you wind up in @schittscreek somewhere 😂… @lalaland #LaLaLand #MoviePremiere #HugoBoss @instadanjlevy 👌🏽🙌🏽 A photo posted by Chantel Elloway (@chantel_elloway) on Sep 12, 2016 at 11:18pm PDT



Sandra Oh started off her Monday by double-fisting beverages next to her Catfight co-star Anne Heche and director Onur Tukel:

Quick coffee before #catfightfilm #tiff_net dream team panel @anneheche A photo posted by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta) on Sep 12, 2016 at 9:56am PDT



…and ended it by receiving an award at Birks’ Women In Film event at the Shangri-La:

Congrats to the #tiff_net #birks Canadian women of film A photo posted by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT



Gerard Butler signed a surfboard on King Street West:



Parker Posey shared this special moment with Fashion’s Elio Iannacci outside the ROM:



Lupita Nyong’o proved definitively that when she says “fam,” she’s extending lap-sitting privileges—at least to her Queen of Katwe co-stars Martin Kabanza and Madina Nalwanga:

Hanging with the on-screen fam. #MartinKabanza #madinanalwanga @queenofkatwemovie #TIFF2016 #bts #QueenofKatwe A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT



Natalie Portman left a media lounge looking like the world’s most chic spy:

A pregnant #natalieportman at #tiff16 #toronto #summerinthe6ix #kindapregnant #elegant #academyawards #oscars #jackiemovie A photo posted by Steve B | YYZEvents (@yyzevents) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:46am PDT



Future X-Man Adrian Hough may have had too much champagne to remember how the word is even spelled:

#eoneparty with @thechanoine #signing the champaign (that's a thing?) #fun #actorslife #laughs #tiff16 #dudes A photo posted by Adrian Hough (@realadrianhough) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:55am PDT



Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry commemorated a big moment with a selfie…

Bleed for this premiere, Proud #TIFF #bleedforthis A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT



…then Teller almost landed a punch on Lennox Lewis:

#milesteller @mrlennoxlewis @bleedforthis @tiff_net #tiff16 #bleedforthis #lennoxlewis 📸 @lestudiophoto A photo posted by Eric Charbonneau (@lestudiophoto) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT



Media mogul Harvey Weinstein played bellboy for a half-second:

Harvey Weinstein. #TIFF16 A photo posted by Stéphanie Belpêche (@stephaniebelpeche) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:20pm PDT



Bryce Dallas Howard found her twin (Jessica Chastain, in poster form):

#👯 #tiff A photo posted by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT



Canadian Adonis Ryan Gosling served up an icy look:



Richard Gere made an appearance at Cibo Wine Bar:



And Toronto tuckered out Naomi Watts: