Spotted: Reese Witherspoon doing full Canadiana, Harvey Weinstein earning a tip, and a triumphant Sandra Oh
Monday’s cool weather (and proximity to the festival’s fun-filled opening weekend) made yesterday one of TIFF’s quieter days. Here’s what went down, plus some extra celeb sightings you may have missed over the weekend:
Reese Witherspoon got into the Canadian spirit, picking up a teddy bear in signature Hudson’s Bay colours…
…and stylishly snacking on a Timbit or two:
Mark Wahlberg checked in on the family business at Wahlburgers:
How I spent my #TIFF2016 Monday – with @MarkWahlberg and #PaulWahlberg
Dakota Fanning styled herself after the dancing girl emoji:
Jeremy Renner and Nelly Furtado shared a moment at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala:
Dan Levy made a surprise appearance at Lavelle:
Sandra Oh started off her Monday by double-fisting beverages next to her Catfight co-star Anne Heche and director Onur Tukel:
…and ended it by receiving an award at Birks’ Women In Film event at the Shangri-La:
Gerard Butler signed a surfboard on King Street West:
can't have a surfboard without #mavericks #frostyhesson signing it @gerardbutler
Parker Posey shared this special moment with Fashion’s Elio Iannacci outside the ROM:
Lupita Nyong’o proved definitively that when she says “fam,” she’s extending lap-sitting privileges—at least to her Queen of Katwe co-stars Martin Kabanza and Madina Nalwanga:
Natalie Portman left a media lounge looking like the world’s most chic spy:
Future X-Man Adrian Hough may have had too much champagne to remember how the word is even spelled:
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry commemorated a big moment with a selfie…
…then Teller almost landed a punch on Lennox Lewis:
Media mogul Harvey Weinstein played bellboy for a half-second:
Bryce Dallas Howard found her twin (Jessica Chastain, in poster form):
Canadian Adonis Ryan Gosling served up an icy look:
even the nice guys needs an entourage
Richard Gere made an appearance at Cibo Wine Bar:
Richard Gere at Cibo Wine Bar for the pre cocktail party to Norman. He said "it's always important to meet the restaurant owner".
And Toronto tuckered out Naomi Watts: