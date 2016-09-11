Naomi Watts made a surprise wardrobe change at The Bleeder’s premiere party

Power couple Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber weren’t the only celebrities to show at the premiere party for The Bleeder at the Storys Building last night. They may have been the first to arrive, but it was boxer Lennox Lewis who stayed to chat with guests until the wee hours of the morning.

The Stars

The Scene

Against an infectious, uptempo playlist heavy on Drake, Mø and 50 Cent, guests got to savour lobster rolls, falafel, and sugar-sprinkled donut holes when they weren’t busy dancing or trying to capture Naomi Watts’ angular side profile on their smartphones.

The Gossip

While Watts sat in a corner and kept to her friends, Schreiber mingled and greeted fans. Watts made a surprise wardrobe change about an hour after arriving, and left soon after with Schreiber in tow.