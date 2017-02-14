“I’m a stripper with a heart of gold”: seven women on why they should be on The Bachelor Canada

Not even a snowstorm could stop a diehard romantics from trekking to the Sheraton on Sunday to audition for the upcoming season of The Bachelor Canada. Just who are these reality TV–ready hopefuls, lining up for a crack at love with an as-of-yet-unidentified hunk? We found out

Brittany Campbell, 28

Mental health counsellor • Guelph

Why are you auditioning?

I’ve been single for over a year now, and I just turned 28, so I figured I needed to try something new.

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I just got into it with the latest Bachelorette Canada season. I liked how the individual dates and group dates were set up. I appreciate one-on-one time but you can learn a lot about people in group settings.

Why should they choose you to be a contestant?

Because I’m awesome? I’m very genuine. I value people that are authentic, so I’m blunt and will speak my mind will call you out if you’re being shady. That said, I do think being kind is very important too, so I’m kind of the whole package. And my hair is half-blue, so that’s pretty cool.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

I think being yourself and letting that shine through. If you’re in it to win it, you should be all in.

Abbigael Edward, 20

Exotic dancer • Kitchener

Why are you auditioning?

I believe in love at first sight. I think it’s real, but I’ve never actually experienced it, so I guess I’ll find out if I get on the show.

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I just started watching it. I’ve caught a couple of episodes here and there, but I got invested this past season, because I heard there was this crazy girl on it, Corinne. I relate to her so much: her sassy attitude and the fact that she’s there for herself. She says, “I have a heart of gold, but my vagina is platinum.” That’s me!

Why should they choose you to be a contestant?

I think I’d make for really good TV! I mean, the whole stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold-thing. And, yes, I’d throw a lot of drinks.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor is different from a lot of reality shows because you have to have good intentions. You actually have to be looking for love.

Danielle Ryterband, 31 (with Zorro, 1)

Lawyer • Toronto

Why are you auditioning?

I’m good with people and I want to find love. I’m not just competing for the sake of competing.

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I haven’t watched every season, but I have followed it since the beginning. I really liked the season with Jason Mesnick, where he picked one girl and, after the whole rose thing, he picked the other girl and they ended up getting married.

Why should they choose you to be a contestant?

I’m fun, I’m witty and I have a bit of a sharp tongue. If they let me, Zorro’s definitely coming. And if Zorro doesn’t like the guy, that’s a deal-breaker.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

If you’re number one, it just shows. You will come out on top no matter what. I’ll be me and we’ll see what happens. And if this guy sucks, then sorry, I’m out!

Cassie Henry, 22

Aesthetician • Blyth, Ontario

Why are you auditioning?

Hopefully, I’ll have a connection with whoever they pick as the bachelor!

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I am a big fan. I’ve been watching the American one since I was little, and I watched the Canadian ones, too. It’s really cool to see it filmed here.

Why should they choose you to a contestant?

I’m a very real person, I’m good at getting along with people, and I’m all about new experiences.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

The ladies that go a long way are the ones who really show an interest in the bachelor’s personal life or what he wants out of a wife. I know being catty makes good TV, but I think not being catty shows you’re not like the other girls.

Amy Kulcheski, 28

Model, commercial real estate student • Toronto

Why are you auditioning?

I’m trying to find the right person. I’ve tried online dating and I’ve been set up, and it just hasn’t worked, so why not try something unconventional?

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I haven’t kept up to date, but I did catch the last season of The Bachelorette, and I thought it was great, even though I wanted her to pick someone else at the end.

Why should they choose you to be a contestant?

Because I am looking for love. I’ve reached that age where I’m seeking high-quality, meaningful relationships.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

Someone who doesn’t get too caught up in all the drama and maintains her cool.

Chanelle Kozerewski, 24

Law student • Toronto

Why are you auditioning?

I’ve been focused on travelling and studying in the past, so I haven’t found the right person. In 2017, I’m trying to focus on love. I found out about this casting call and it was like a blessing.

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I’m a big fan. My friends and I get together once a week, have wine and dinner, watch the show together and then talk about the episode. We’re all obsessed. I liked Andi’s Bachelorette season; I always like the Bachelorette seasons better because you get to judge guys instead.

Why should they choose you to be a contestant?

One of my New Year’s resolutions was to find someone this year. And, of course, I’m a huge fan of the show.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

You have to stand out, have an outspoken personality and say how you feel. You can’t be shy and linger behind the scenes. You also have to build relationships with the other girls in the house, while being able to be bold—at cocktail parties, telling girls, “Excuse me, it’s my turn to talk.”

Lesley Leithead, 28

Fundraiser • Toronto

Why are you auditioning?

It’s an opportunity for both the bachelor and a woman to find love.

Be honest: do you watch the show?

I checked in here and there but never really followed it until I got into The Bachelorette Canada. I think once you watch one episode, you’re in.

Why should they choose you to be on the show?

I have a lot of layers and complexity, and I’m not a mean person. I don’t have animosities with women, usually, and I’m a relatable person.

What do you think makes a winner on The Bachelor?

It’s about being genuine and who you are. I hope I can come across that way!