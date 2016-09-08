What’s inside the $1,300 swag bag that stars are getting at TIFF

TIFF swag kit are more than just goodie bags. Bask-It-Style’s welcome-to-Toronto themed care package for visiting starlets—complete with cufflinks, coffee and the most current in fast fiction and valued at $1,300—is just one Drake hoodie away from being a roundup of Canada’s best stuff. Here’s what’s in it.

Mereadesso Travel Ease and Kit

Don’t be fooled by the tiny size: the cleanser, moisturiser and multi-purpose balm are designed to last at least three weeks:

Doi Chang Coffee Co.

Do celebrities even make their own coffee? We’re not sure, but if they’re gifted with organic, 100 per cent fair-trade coffee flown in especially from Thailand’s legendary Doi Chaang estate, we’re sure they won’t be able to resist a cuppa:

Hatter Madigan book

If too many camera flashes push the stars through the looking glass, the story about how the Mad Hatter got that that way is tailor-made to pull them back to this side:

Annie Thompson bag

Thompson has been designing since 1981. Her versatile, utilitarian-chic satchel comes in muted earth tones:

Shoes from Mila’s Fine Footwear

Mila’s is a Yemeni family business that has sold luxury footwear since 1932. Its Front Street store will provide celebs with footwear suited to fall in Toronto:

Maple leaf cufflinks and pendants from Studio1098

TIFF’s Canadiana theme inspired the hand-crafted maple leaf series, which come in both cufflinks and delicate pendants:

