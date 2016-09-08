What’s inside the $1,300 swag bag that stars are getting at TIFF

Movies and TV

TIFF swag kit are more than just goodie bags. Bask-It-Style’s welcome-to-Toronto themed care package for visiting starlets—complete with cufflinks, coffee and the most current in fast fiction and valued at $1,300—is just one Drake hoodie away from being a roundup of Canada’s best stuff. Here’s what’s in it.

Mereadesso Travel Ease and Kit
Don’t be fooled by the tiny size: the cleanser, moisturiser and multi-purpose balm are designed to last at least three weeks:

 Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications

Doi Chang Coffee Co.
Do celebrities even make their own coffee? We’re not sure, but if they’re gifted with organic, 100 per cent fair-trade coffee flown in especially from Thailand’s legendary Doi Chaang estate, we’re sure they won’t be able to resist a cuppa:

 Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications

Hatter Madigan book
If too many camera flashes push the stars through the looking glass, the story about how the Mad Hatter got that that way is tailor-made to pull them back to this side:

 Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications

Annie Thompson bag
Thompson has been designing since 1981. Her versatile, utilitarian-chic satchel comes in muted earth tones:

 (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications)

Shoes from Mila’s Fine Footwear
Mila’s is a Yemeni family business that has sold luxury footwear since 1932. Its Front Street store will provide celebs with footwear suited to fall in Toronto:

 (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications)

Maple leaf cufflinks and pendants from Studio1098
TIFF’s Canadiana theme inspired the hand-crafted maple leaf series, which come in both cufflinks and delicate pendants:

 (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for GLO Communications)

Check out the rest of the items = in the swag bag by scrolling over the image below:

