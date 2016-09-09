Movies and TV

Eight TIFF flicks with fierce female leads

Eight TIFF flicks with fierce female leads

Eight TIFF flicks with fierce female leads

Luckily, not every movie at TIFF is as jock-stocked as The Magnificent Seven. Here, eight badass actresses in as many movies

By |  

By |  

Arrival

Director: Dennis Villeneuve
Our eye is on: Amy Adams
Amy Adams plays a linguistics expert recruited by the military to communicate with aliens. She spends most of her screen time dismantling syntax and grammar, yet still somehow finds a way to shine.

 

. .
 Photograph courtesy of TIFF
Free Fire

Director: Ben Wheatley
Our eye is on: Brie Larson
Larson won an Oscar for being held in a room. Turns out she does just as well when she’s trapped in a Mexican standoff in an abandoned warehouse. As the lone woman in a no-holds-barred gunfight, Larson proves that anything the guys can do, she can do better.

 

The Handmaiden

Director: Park Chan-Wook
Our eye is on: Kim Tae-Ri
Kim Tae-Ri’s first big-screen role has a visceral depth that only the legendary Park Chan-Wook can evoke. Her character, a petty thief turned lady’s maid, straddles the line between loyalty and self-preservation as her respect for her mistress slowly turns to passionate love.

 

. .
 Photograph courtesy of TIFF
re(ASSIGNMENT)

Director: Walter Hill
Our eye is on: Michelle Rodriguez
The veteran tough girl takes on the gender binaries in her most convoluted role yet: a male killer forced to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. Rodriguez’s every move on screen is consumed by the vengeance she seeks on the doctor who performed the operation.

 

. .
 Photograph courtesy of TIFF
Brimstone

Director: Martin Koolhoven
Our eye is on: Dakota Fanning
In this tale about frontier fervour gone awry, Dakota Fanning plays a midwife trying to save both herself and her family from a pseudo-religious persecution.

 

. .
 Photograph courtesy of TIFF
Catfight

Director: Onur Tukel
Our eye is on: Sandra Oh
The light-hearted black comedy stars Sandra Oh as one of two old friends who reconnect and realize that neither is quite what the other remembers. Bonus: the film features a bloody battle in a stairwell that reveals physical comedy chops we didn’t know Oh had.

 

The Arbitration

Director: Niki Akinmolayan
Our eye is on: Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, a TIFF Rising Star
This courtroom drama captures a disturbing, age-old tradition: men who dismiss sexual assault allegations as lies from spurned ex-lovers. Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama delivers a grounded, multi-faceted performance as a demonized woman on the hunt for justice.

 

. .
 Photograph courtesy of TIFF
Prevenge

Director (and Writer): Alice Lowe
Our eye is on: Alice Lowe
Doing triple duty in this film doesn’t stop Lowe from delivering a wonderfully quirky performance as an expectant mother whose baby seems to be encouraging her to commit murder.

Topics: Amy Adams Arrival Brie Larson Brimstone Catfight Dakota Fanning Free Fire Michelle Rodriguez Park Chan-Wook Prevenge Reassignment Sandra Oh Strong Female Leads The Arbitration The Handmaiden tiff 2016

More TIFF

Fashion

The best red carpet looks from TIFF's first day, including Brie Larson, Ethan Hawke and 'Fashion Santa'

Culture

Spotted: Dakota Fanning flies in '90s style while Kiefer Sutherland sweats it out on the TTC

Style

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to go all out

Health and Beauty

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to get pampered

Food

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, drink and party

Movies and TV

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, stargaze and get pampered during the fest