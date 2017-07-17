A dozen things we learned about Toronto actor Mena Massoud, Disney’s new Aladdin, from his Instagram

Toronto actor Mena Massoud just landed the coveted title role in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of Aladdin, alongside Will Smith as the Genie. It’s a major break for the Egypt-born Ryerson grad, whose biggest role to date is co-starring in the upcoming Amazon series Jack Ryan with John Krasinski. Here, a dozen interesting facts we learned about the soon-to-be-super-famous actor.

1. He’s vegan. He’s been known to hit up vegan joints like Doomie’s in Parkdale, and he loves to cook. He regularly whips up interesting recipes like vegan Snickers bites or this sprouted bean salad:

2. He loves posting shirtless gym selfies. This one was snapped after two weeks of “intermittent fasting”:

Almost two weeks of intermittent fasting since my last post. Slowly filling out but drastically cutting fat. What do we think? Keep cutting fat or gain more mass before continuing cutting? #vegan #training #gohard #comment #eatclean A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:43am PDT

3. He’s obsessed with inspirational captions. Like this poetry excerpt, this ode to an amazing week and this New Year’s sentiment. That’s his ex-girlfriend in the photo with him:

Here's to 2016! Your mind is the only being you need to convince of where you want to be this year. Go. Get. It. #2016 #newyear #newgrowth A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Jan 1, 2016 at 7:31pm PST

4. He has a man crush on Jake Gyllenhaal:

Man Crush Monday. Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis Bloom. #Nightcrawler #top5of2014 #bestactor #subtledeception #mancrush A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Feb 2, 2015 at 8:02am PST

5. He’s unlikely to get swept up in Hollywood’s superficiality. At least if this video is any indication:

Today's lesson brought to you by Brother Khalid. #momoneymoproblems #brotherkhalid #biggie #lifelessons #101 A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

6. He goes to Rooster Coffee on King East. He’s also a regular Dark Horse customer:

Grabbing my favorite coffee before class on this snowy Sunday evening in the Tdot. #flatwhite #cameratime #torontocafe #rooster A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Nov 16, 2014 at 2:01pm PST

7. He has an incredibly cute niece:

Why isn't this working!? #uncleadventures #babydiscoveries A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Jun 9, 2013 at 2:15pm PDT

8. Just last year, he was making ends meet by serving at El Catrin:

When it's 40 degrees at work & you gotta keep on the #hustle. #elcatrin #water #work A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Jul 23, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

9. His hobbies include horseback riding:

Discover a way to make whatever it is that brings you happiness your own. #riding #horse #bliss A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Apr 27, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

10. He can rock a man bun. And he understands that said bun—combined with fancy coffee, moody stare and philosophical caption—is Instagram gold:

…the fleeting subtle moments that go consciously unnoticed but stealthily impactful. #montreal #lovingit #jackryan #cantwait A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

11. He was a total fanboy. Just a few years ago, he was stopping celebs like Bryan Cranston on the street for blurry photos:

So down to Earth and creating amazing work right now. #AllTheWay #BryanCranston A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on May 22, 2014 at 10:20pm PDT

12. He lives part-time in L.A. He made the move earlier this year and appears to be adapting well to the lifestyle, though he’s clearly a Toronto boy at heart:

All the feels. A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Look at the bright side ☉ #losangeles #venice #beach #color A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:53pm PST