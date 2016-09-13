Miles Teller engaged in some PDA at Storys’ Bleed for This premiere party

Storys came alive yet again last night at the official outing for Bleed For This, where guests were treated to canapés and small talk with Aaron Eckhart.

The Stars

Director Ben Younger, sporting sneaks and bold frames:





Here’s Aaron Eckhart:





And here he is again with some fans:





Miles Teller, the film’s lead actor, came with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry:





Just in case you weren’t sure of their relationship:





Teller took some time to snap a few selfies with fans, too:





Here’s Teller again with retired professional boxer (and perhaps the actor’s inspiration for his role in the film) Lennox Lewis:

The Scene

Guests were treated to summery Cîroc cocktails and things like Nutella-spiked doughnut holes while waiting for the guests of honour, who arrived fashionably late, about an hour into the soirée.

The Gossip

Aaron Eckhart was the first to arrive, making a beeline for the guests and taking photos with them. Miles Teller showed up a bit later, first taking to the dance floor and then canoodling with longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. Lennox Lewis arrived in a black suit and a newsboy cap, keeping on brand with his previous look at Storys just two nights ago.