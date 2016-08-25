Batman was cruising around downtown Toronto in his Batmobile yesterday
Batman was cruising around downtown Toronto in his Batmobile yesterday
Batman was cruising around downtown Toronto in his Batmobile yesterday
If you thought Toronto Batman’s retirement would spell the end of mask-and-tights hijinks, you were very, very wrong. The city is now unclaimed superhero turf (unless you count skateboarding Spidey), and a new Dark Knight has risen. The caped crusader took his Batmobile—licence plate: DRKNIGHT—for a spin around town on Wednesday, to the delight of everyone with an Instagram account. It’s not some belated Suicide Squad gimmick. From what we can tell, the whip belongs to Stephen Lawrence, a.k.a. Brampton Batman, and this isn’t his first time stopping traffic. Here’s a quick recap of his day.
First stop: Kensington Market, where hipsters probably assumed he’d come to save them from the supervillain Loblaws.
He chatted with office workers and condo dwellers at Maple Leaf Square.
Visiting Robin’s house, we guess.
Is that a parking ticket?
Even the Dark Knight has to wait in Toronto traffic.
Strolling past Yonge-Dundas Square.
And making some friends.
A quick snack for the road.
And then back to the ‘burbs.