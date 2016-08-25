Movies and TV

Batman was cruising around downtown Toronto in his Batmobile yesterday

Photograph by djeskid, from Instagram

If you thought Toronto Batman’s retirement would spell the end of mask-and-tights hijinks, you were very, very wrong. The city is now unclaimed superhero turf (unless you count skateboarding Spidey), and a new Dark Knight has risen. The caped crusader took his Batmobile—licence plate: DRKNIGHT—for a spin around town on Wednesday, to the delight of everyone with an Instagram account. It’s not some belated Suicide Squad gimmick. From what we can tell, the whip belongs to Stephen Lawrence, a.k.a. Brampton Batman, and this isn’t his first time stopping trafficHere’s a quick recap of his day.

The Dark Knight living it up in #kensingtonmarket @kensington_bia #batmobile #batman

First stop: Kensington Market, where hipsters probably assumed he’d come to save them from the supervillain Loblaws.

 

He chatted with office workers and condo dwellers at Maple Leaf Square.

 

"One second, officer. It's in my glove box." #batman #batmobile #toronto #random #uberblack

Visiting Robin’s house, we guess.

 

And sometimes you see #batman and the #batmobile #kensingtonmarket #toronto #darkknight

Is that a parking ticket?

 

Soooo ran into the #batmobile tonight! #batman #darknight #toronto #awesome #youngst #wantone

Even the Dark Knight has to wait in Toronto traffic.

 

Batman was here #batman#batmobile#streets#shenanigans

Strolling past Yonge-Dundas Square.

 

#darknight #batman was in the house #Toronto #car #batmobile

And making some friends.

 

A quick snack for the road.

 

And then back to the ‘burbs.

