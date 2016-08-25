Batman was cruising around downtown Toronto in his Batmobile yesterday

Photograph by djeskid, from Instagram

If you thought Toronto Batman’s retirement would spell the end of mask-and-tights hijinks, you were very, very wrong. The city is now unclaimed superhero turf (unless you count skateboarding Spidey), and a new Dark Knight has risen. The caped crusader took his Batmobile—licence plate: DRKNIGHT—for a spin around town on Wednesday, to the delight of everyone with an Instagram account. It’s not some belated Suicide Squad gimmick. From what we can tell, the whip belongs to Stephen Lawrence, a.k.a. Brampton Batman, and this isn’t his first time stopping traffic. Here’s a quick recap of his day.

The Dark Knight living it up in #kensingtonmarket @kensington_bia #batmobile #batman A photo posted by Jess Koncz (@reddevilwine) on Aug 24, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

First stop: Kensington Market, where hipsters probably assumed he’d come to save them from the supervillain Loblaws.

Going to see #Batman and the #Batmobile is a perfectly good reason to take a break at work. #toronto #workperks #geek #geekgirl A photo posted by Tonya Dodds (@tonyadodds) on Aug 24, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

He chatted with office workers and condo dwellers at Maple Leaf Square.

"One second, officer. It's in my glove box." #batman #batmobile #toronto #random #uberblack A photo posted by Jake Killorn (@jacob_tuxedo) on Aug 24, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

Visiting Robin’s house, we guess.

And sometimes you see #batman and the #batmobile #kensingtonmarket #toronto #darkknight A photo posted by Andi.K (@andimou) on Aug 24, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Is that a parking ticket?

Soooo ran into the #batmobile tonight! #batman #darknight #toronto #awesome #youngst #wantone A photo posted by @robertcoruzzi on Aug 24, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

Even the Dark Knight has to wait in Toronto traffic.

Batman was here #batman#batmobile#streets#shenanigans A video posted by Dwayney Paul (@dwayneypaul) on Aug 24, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Strolling past Yonge-Dundas Square.

#darknight #batman was in the house #Toronto #car #batmobile A photo posted by #QueenOfHearts #LMQoH (@missmacqueen) on Aug 25, 2016 at 6:22am PDT

And making some friends.

A quick snack for the road.

Batman was out in his car at Kensington market last night. #batman #batmanvsuperman #batmobile #kensingtonmarket A photo posted by Hooshang (@hlslimo) on Aug 25, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

And then back to the ‘burbs.