Movies and TV

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis got comfortable at a chill Soho House soiree

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis got comfortable at a chill Soho House soiree

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis got comfortable at a chill Soho House soiree

By | Photography By WireImage/Getty for TIFF |  

By | Photography By WireImage/Getty for TIFF |  

Last night’s Soho House premiere party for the comedy Colossal was much larger than expected—the crowd was on the lookout for co-stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis, but they got an extra helping of celebrity when a delicately pregnant Olivia Wilde walked through the door. Here’s how the bash went down.

The Stars

Jason Sudeikis and his very pregnant wife Olivia Wilde in Greta Constantine:

party1

Anne Hathaway in a black Givenchy jumpsuit:

party2

Hathaway with Colossal director Nacho Vigalondo:

601714222.463922252

Tim Blake Nelson in an eye-catching tie:

party3

Actor Austin Stowell in shades of purple:

party4

The Scene

It was a fairly laid-back party, featuring vodka-spiked limeade courtesy of sponsor Grey Goose, scallop ceviche and flatbread-style pizza. Soho’s in-house DJ spun some exuberant beats—though few, if any, attendees actually danced).

601714220.463922240

The Gossip

Sudeikis showed up fashionably (and forgivably) late after being flocked by fans outside Soho House. He spoke to anyone that approached him but stuck close to the giant moose head at the north end of the main floor, and eventually shed his blazer to deal with the heat in the room. Hathaway, meanwhile, arrived late to the party in a bubbly mood. She mingled easily and took off her sky-high heels, putting them back on only minutes before she left. Michael Patrick O’Brien—Sudeikis’s castmate from his SNL years—showed up in support and shared plenty of laughs with Sudeikis, who escorted Wilde back to her hotel around 1:30 a.m., then returned to the party to see it to its end.

Topics: tiff 2016

More from TIFF

Movies and TV

Eight TIFF flicks with fierce female leads

Fashion

The best red carpet looks from TIFF's first day, including Brie Larson, Ethan Hawke and 'Fashion Santa'

Culture

Spotted: Dakota Fanning flies in '90s style while Kiefer Sutherland sweats it out on the TTC

Style

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to go all out

Health and Beauty

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to get pampered

Food

The Insider's Guide to TIFF 2016: where to eat, drink and party