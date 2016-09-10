Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis got comfortable at a chill Soho House soiree

Last night’s Soho House premiere party for the comedy Colossal was much larger than expected—the crowd was on the lookout for co-stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis, but they got an extra helping of celebrity when a delicately pregnant Olivia Wilde walked through the door. Here’s how the bash went down.

The Stars

Jason Sudeikis and his very pregnant wife Olivia Wilde in Greta Constantine:

Anne Hathaway in a black Givenchy jumpsuit:

Hathaway with Colossal director Nacho Vigalondo:

Tim Blake Nelson in an eye-catching tie:

Actor Austin Stowell in shades of purple:

The Scene

It was a fairly laid-back party, featuring vodka-spiked limeade courtesy of sponsor Grey Goose, scallop ceviche and flatbread-style pizza. Soho’s in-house DJ spun some exuberant beats—though few, if any, attendees actually danced).

The Gossip

Sudeikis showed up fashionably (and forgivably) late after being flocked by fans outside Soho House. He spoke to anyone that approached him but stuck close to the giant moose head at the north end of the main floor, and eventually shed his blazer to deal with the heat in the room. Hathaway, meanwhile, arrived late to the party in a bubbly mood. She mingled easily and took off her sky-high heels, putting them back on only minutes before she left. Michael Patrick O’Brien—Sudeikis’s castmate from his SNL years—showed up in support and shared plenty of laughs with Sudeikis, who escorted Wilde back to her hotel around 1:30 a.m., then returned to the party to see it to its end.