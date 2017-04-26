Scotiabank Photography Award finalists walk the tightrope between truth and fiction

Valued at $50,000, the annual Scotiabank Photography Award is Canada’s largest photography prize, but for the winner, it’s not just about the money. Peer-nominated and peer-reviewed, the prestigious award recognizes Canadian artists whose national and global influence matches the depth of their commitment and the scope of their imaginations. This year’s three finalists—two based in Montreal, one on the Six Nations Reserve near Brampton, Ontario—have had long careers producing work that questions the stories we tell about ourselves and the world around us. Whether contemplative, playful or provocative, their images upend received truths. This year’s Scotiabank Photography Award winner will be announced on May 9 at the Ryerson Image Centre during the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, which runs in Toronto the month of May. In addition to the monetary prize, the winner also receives a solo primary exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre at next year’s Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival and a book of their work published and distributed worldwide by Steidl of Germany.





Raymonde April

The artist’s own life—either a real or imagined version of it—has always been at the core of the work of Raymonde April. Born in Moncton, New Brunswick, growing up in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, and now living in Montreal, April has described her photography as a form of writing. Her subversive images draw our attention to everyday moments and micro-events that, observed with fresh eyes, hint at larger dramas. A plastic bag sitting on a bed in a room of dated furniture; two women talking in a restaurant, shot as if under surveillance; a woman in a sari feeding a fire with plastic tarps. April engages our curiosity, unafraid of letting us make our own guesses about what is going on and her role in it. In the early 1970s work that first brought her to the public’s attention, April herself was often the central figure. But her more recent photos evoke a much more expansive world.





Donigan Cumming

Donigan Cumming, a multimedia artist based in Montreal, moved to Canada from the US in 1970 in resistance to the Vietnam War. Although Cumming has been exhibiting art since the early 1980s, it was his provocative 1991 book, The Stage, that was the real game-changer, signalling his willingness to unsettle viewers with his unflinching eye and sense of the absurd. Though the initial print run of the book was just 600 copies, its images of Montrealers photographed in their homes in awkward positions and with odd facial expressions earned the book cult status, leading to its reprinting in a major anthology 15 years later. Cumming’s Pretty Ribbons project, where he photographed the naked body of journalist and actress Nettie Harris shortly before she passed away at age 81, confirmed that Cumming is as interested in intimacy and empathy as he is in exploring taboos. Work examining homelessness and economic disparity have made larger societal concerns part of his oeuvre, as have recent collaborative efforts like A Life in Photography: Kerr’s Suitcase, where Cumming memorializes the work of the late artist David Kerr.





Shelley Niro

With so many images and news stories about Canada’s Native people focused on struggle and crisis, multimedia artist Shelley Niro set out to create images that playfully overturn tired colonial ideas, work that’s joyful, liberating and often funny. Born in Niagara Falls, New York, and a member of the Six Nations Reserve near Brampton, Ontario, her break-out 1991 series, Mohawks in Beehives, depicts Niro and her female family members glamming it up with over-the-top hair-dos, make-up and jewelry, unwilling to be defined by stereotypes of how women who live on reserves should look and behave. In more recent work, images of women are contrasted with iconography, natural landscapes and other collaging techniques in ways that reinvent their identities. Though Niro’s photos often incorporate Native myths and oral histories, the images themselves feel entirely contemporary. In February Niro was among the recipients of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. Her Battlefields of my Ancestors will be exhibited at Fort York and on the Ryerson University campus from April 23–May 28 as part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

