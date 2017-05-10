What people are saying about Pearson Airport’s hellish construction-related flight delays
The runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has been under construction for about six weeks now. As a result, flights are regularly delayed for hours, or days. Some airlines are reportedly taking no responsibility for the issue. As a result, many passengers are finding it impossible to get reimbursed for their extended hotel stays. In the proud tradition of pissed-off travellers everywhere, people have been venting their frustrations on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:
Some people are blaming Air Canada:
Avoid Pearson airport in Toronto. Runway construction causing 2 to 3 hour delays. Air Canada lies on top of it about delay reasons.
— Nick Padovano (@lanbruiser500) May 8, 2017
Others are vainly tweeting at the airline in hopes of a reply:
@AirCanada so you won't give me a hotel voucher – yet pilots said delay making me miss connection was from construction at Pearson
— Alison Hall (@AlisonReporting) April 28, 2017
This person was stuck in Montreal for two days:
YYZ cancelling flights. Figure out your construction sched! Stuck in Montreal 4 2 days #torontoairport #yyz
— Sharon Bee (@Sharon_J_Bee) April 28, 2017
Air Canada does reply when a Toronto Star columnist complains, though:
@shawnmicallef Hello Shawn, we're sorry to hear this. Was she affected by the runway construction in YYZ? Please DM more details. /cm
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 3, 2017
This passenger is ready to bust out the quill and ink:
Remind me, is there a air passenger bill of rights yet? We might start workshoping it from this AC "holding area" at Logan. #yyzdelay
— Gwyneth Dunsford (@gwynduns) May 2, 2017
This guy used his delay to hone his Photoshop skills:
My flight from LGA to YYZ is delayed once again :( #flight #flightdelays #stuckintheairport https://t.co/4J3Tt6XlI7 pic.twitter.com/Pkv0hX6AR0
— Santosh Koshy (@SanKoshy) April 22, 2017
WestJet is clearly monitoring their hashtag:
@rickmclellan If you could send us your flight number we could gladly look into the reason for the delay.
— WestJet (@WestJet) May 1, 2017
When customers ask Air Canada how they can get reimbursed, they’re directed to a contact form:
@tlamjam Hello Teresa, we're sorry to hear about your travel experience. Please submit your feedback via https://t.co/dGxkRTESpq. /ym
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 9, 2017
This Dutch airline has figured out how to take care of their customers delayed in Toronto:
@geoff_hunt We're glad it all worked out, have a great trip. :)
— Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) April 23, 2017
Some tweets have been more plaintive than angry:
Chaos at #YYZ @AirCanada – flight delayed, delayed, and then cancelled. Next flight delayed, and delayed again…trying to get home to #YVR pic.twitter.com/1bcT35Sbaz
— Kalpna (@KalpnaSolanki1) May 6, 2017
Here’s one happy Air Canada customer, though. At least, we think he’s happy?
@ACAltitude @AirCanada sucked to WAKE up to cnclld flight at 4 am: SFO to YYZ. 3 hrs add delay to YOW not fun. Agent in YYZ lounge AWESOME
— Michael Henschel (@MichaelHensche1) May 6, 2017
Some people blame Pearson for their delay:
Basically, my delayed departure time means nothing and they won't know until the aircraft actually arrives. YYZ needs to get itself sorted.
— ☕ (@lindakimbo) April 28, 2017
WestJet low-key liked this very understanding customer’s tweet:
@WestJet flight 3464 from Toronto #yyz to Ottawa #yow is delayed by an hour, but I forgive you guys because you're bae. #BestAirline
— Steve Hall (@stevehall996) April 27, 2017
Another common traveller complaint: extra parking fees.
@AirCanada @AirCanada spent $ on parking to sit at the airport YSTRDY 4 nthing & now new flight is delayed 4 another 2hr10. I just want to get to YYZ
— Rachel Overton (@RAOATX85) April 21, 2017