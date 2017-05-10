What people are saying about Pearson Airport’s hellish construction-related flight delays

The runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has been under construction for about six weeks now. As a result, flights are regularly delayed for hours, or days. Some airlines are reportedly taking no responsibility for the issue. As a result, many passengers are finding it impossible to get reimbursed for their extended hotel stays. In the proud tradition of pissed-off travellers everywhere, people have been venting their frustrations on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

Some people are blaming Air Canada:

Avoid Pearson airport in Toronto. Runway construction causing 2 to 3 hour delays. Air Canada lies on top of it about delay reasons. — Nick Padovano (@lanbruiser500) May 8, 2017

Others are vainly tweeting at the airline in hopes of a reply:

@AirCanada so you won't give me a hotel voucher – yet pilots said delay making me miss connection was from construction at Pearson — Alison Hall (@AlisonReporting) April 28, 2017

This person was stuck in Montreal for two days:

YYZ cancelling flights. Figure out your construction sched! Stuck in Montreal 4 2 days #torontoairport #yyz — Sharon Bee (@Sharon_J_Bee) April 28, 2017

Air Canada does reply when a Toronto Star columnist complains, though:

@shawnmicallef Hello Shawn, we're sorry to hear this. Was she affected by the runway construction in YYZ? Please DM more details. /cm — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 3, 2017

This passenger is ready to bust out the quill and ink:

Remind me, is there a air passenger bill of rights yet? We might start workshoping it from this AC "holding area" at Logan. #yyzdelay — Gwyneth Dunsford (@gwynduns) May 2, 2017

This guy used his delay to hone his Photoshop skills:

WestJet is clearly monitoring their hashtag:

@rickmclellan If you could send us your flight number we could gladly look into the reason for the delay. — WestJet (@WestJet) May 1, 2017

When customers ask Air Canada how they can get reimbursed, they’re directed to a contact form:

@tlamjam Hello Teresa, we're sorry to hear about your travel experience. Please submit your feedback via https://t.co/dGxkRTESpq. /ym — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 9, 2017

This Dutch airline has figured out how to take care of their customers delayed in Toronto:

@geoff_hunt We're glad it all worked out, have a great trip. :) — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) April 23, 2017

Some tweets have been more plaintive than angry:

Chaos at #YYZ @AirCanada – flight delayed, delayed, and then cancelled. Next flight delayed, and delayed again…trying to get home to #YVR pic.twitter.com/1bcT35Sbaz — Kalpna (@KalpnaSolanki1) May 6, 2017

Here’s one happy Air Canada customer, though. At least, we think he’s happy?

@ACAltitude @AirCanada sucked to WAKE up to cnclld flight at 4 am: SFO to YYZ. 3 hrs add delay to YOW not fun. Agent in YYZ lounge AWESOME — Michael Henschel (@MichaelHensche1) May 6, 2017

Some people blame Pearson for their delay:

Basically, my delayed departure time means nothing and they won't know until the aircraft actually arrives. YYZ needs to get itself sorted. — ☕ (@lindakimbo) April 28, 2017

WestJet low-key liked this very understanding customer’s tweet:

@WestJet flight 3464 from Toronto #yyz to Ottawa #yow is delayed by an hour, but I forgive you guys because you're bae. #BestAirline — Steve Hall (@stevehall996) April 27, 2017

Another common traveller complaint: extra parking fees.