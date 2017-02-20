Genesis: Driving the Online Shopping Experience

Designed for unprecedented ease, Genesis.ca represents a brand-new way to buy a top-tier luxury automobile

A new luxury automotive brand has arrived in Canada, bringing with it a unique approach to the experience of visiting a dealership, test-driving a car and signing on the dotted line. The brand is Genesis Motors and the dealership is virtual — on your web browser, at Genesis.ca, where you can book a test vehicle that’s brought right to your front door. And, believe it, buying/leasing really is just a mouse-click away.

Classically, cars represent our second-largest life purchase (after houses), while “Genesis” constitutes a fresh beginning. Putting the revs back in revolutionary, Genesis.ca has brought the ease, simplicity, accuracy and casual confidence of online shopping to this high-stakes, essential personal investment. The site transcends yesterday’s automotive web experience by re-thinking the design-your-vehicle component and, unprecedented, acting as an online dealership. In fact, despite year’s-end plans to roll out bricks-and-mortar urban boutiques — more pop-up than traditional showroom — the website is currently the only Genesis dealership in Canada.

“The automotive sales experience hadn’t changed in 80 years, and we asked ourselves WHY?,” says Chad Heard, Senior Manager, Public Relations, Genesis Motors Canada. “We decided to bring human-centred common sense to the way we look at product planning, sales and dealerships, and we knew the key was online.”

The first step was simplification. Launched in fall 2016, Genesis Motors currently has two vehicles on offer: the Genesis G80 and the Genesis G90, both sedans. Keeping it simple, the line will expand by 2021 to six vehicles, to include coupe and SUV models.

Genesis’s current cars are four-door, five-passenger, all-wheel-drive executive sedans, cutting-edge and completely kitted out. How complete? In automotive parlance, they come fully loaded (further jargon: they’d be considered the top trim level). The G80 is mid-size and the G90 is full-size. With high levels of performance, technology and luxury included in the price, the customer’s shopping choices are limited to colours and, on the G90, powerful engines (Twin-Turbo V6/365 hp, V8/420 hp). Pricing itself accounts for every detail with the exception of sales tax — common dealership surcharges such as freight, inspection and administration are eliminated entirely, while 5-year maintenance is included.

“We wanted to remove the jargon and the confusion from the process. From the moment Genesis customers visit the site, they know what they’re going to get and they know what it’s going to cost,” says Heard. “Finally, the description is the description and the price is the price. Not one cent more will be spent beyond gas and insurance.”

Genesis cars look great on paper (which is to say, on your computer or smartphone screen), but the proof is in the personal. Genesis.ca offers potential customers a previously unimaginable service: test-drive booking, to occur within two days at a time and place of the customer’s choosing, even outside of traditional business hours. Click the mouse to kick the tire — because your test-drive vehicle will be driven directly to where you’re standing.

How does it work? The way that good service should: sensibly and intuitively. Parked (and, scrollable) in the bottom left area of both the G80 and G90 pages on Genesis.ca is a hotlinked phrase, Schedule an Experience Drive; simply mouse over and click. Booking takes no longer than the time to input your name and contact information (email, phone number), and specify your preferred date, time and location. Every conceivable detail is addressed — the site even offers electronic trade-in and finance appraisals — but human interaction is never overlooked: there’s an easy-to-find, direct phone number to reach a service agent, and of course the test vehicles are delivered by qualified sales agents.

Genesis.ca is all about the personal touch, fulfilled with the touch of a button, and it speaks to the entire Genesis experience. “We are the first Canadian luxury automotive brand to prioritize transparency and convenience online,” says Heard. “This will be the new retail horizon for car manufacturers in Canada.” How appropriate, then, to call this fresh beginning Genesis with a capital G.

But don’t take our advice: Schedule an Experience Drive, at your convenience, and set your site on the best way to purchase your next car.