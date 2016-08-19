A beginner’s guide to UFC

Forget what UFC stands for? Looking to learn more about the sport to impress your friends at your upcoming UFC viewing party? Wondering who’s fighting at UFC 202? Just in time for the Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor rematch, we’ve put together everything you need to know to watch the sport and understand exactly what goes down.

What are UFC and MMA?

UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship, the fastest growing sports organization in the world. UFC is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. MMA dates all the way back to the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. About 80 years ago, the Brazilians created their own form of MMA, known as vale tudo, which reignited interest in the sport. In 1993, UFC was created in the United States as a competition to determine the most effective martial art for unarmed combat situations. The sport has evolved over the years and now incorporates hybrid athletes who are required to know various disciplines of combat—including karate, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, grappling and wrestling—in order to defeat their opponents.

Conor McGregor trains during an open workout at his gym.

What is the Octagon?

The Octagon is where the action takes place. UFC chose this unique shape in order to protect fighters from getting pushed out or being backed into a corner. Boxing is fought in a square ring and wresting in a circle, so the Octagon avoids giving an advantage to any one martial arts discipline.

The Octagon has a blue corner and a red corner. Each fighter is assigned to one side. The fighters wear either blue or red tape around their gloves to indicate which corner they will be in for the bout.

Nate Diaz works out at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

What are the terms I need to know to watch a UFC fight?

Main Event: The most prestigious bout on the card. Each event includes multiple fights, but the main event is the most anticipated fight, and it takes place last. For UFC 202, the main event is Nate Diaz versus Conor McGregor.

Weight Classes: There are nine of them, ranging from 115 to 265 pounds. Every fighter has to “weigh in” to be approved for their scheduled fights.

Knockout: One of the three ways competitors can win, knockouts occur when fighters are unable to intelligently defend themselves against strikes. This is the Holy Grail of wins.

Submission: Another way to win, where a fighter gets their opponent to submit by using a choke hold or joint lock.

Decision: Both fighters are still standing and the judges deliver a score based on a 10-point must system, where the winner of each round is awarded 10 points (less any fouls) and his opponent is given 9 points (less any fouls).

What is UFC 202, and who are Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor?

UFC 202 will be held on August 20th in Las Vegas. The event will include the anticipated rematch between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor—a super big deal. Diaz and McGregor first met earlier this year at UFC 196, where Diaz submitted McGregor in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. (Diaz took the fight on less than two weeks notice.) McGregor is eager for a rematch—but will he be vindicated or will Diaz be the one hurdle he can’t overcome? Purchase UFC 202 on pay-per-view, invite your friends over and impress them with all of your new UFC knowledge.