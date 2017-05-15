Some pictures of Blue Jays with their moms for Mother’s Day
Not only did the Blue Jays sweep the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, they did it while swinging hot-pink, Mother’s Day–themed bats. (The pinkness was also supposed to raise awareness of breast cancer.) A few members of the team took the opportunity to publicly honour their own mothers in various ways. Here’s what they did.
Marcus Stroman went with the classic Instagram shout-out:
Ryan Goins dug out an archival shot of him with his folks at Fenway Park:
Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera wrote his mom a Spanish missive:
Marco Estrada got to catch a first pitch from his mom, who proved that a solid pitching arm runs in the family:
When you get to celebrate #MothersDay with Mom. pic.twitter.com/5m0IRXHtdg
— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 14, 2017
And so did Josh Donaldson, whose devotion to his mother, Lisa, is well documented: