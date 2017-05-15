Sports

Some pictures of Blue Jays with their moms for Mother’s Day

Not only did the Blue Jays sweep the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, they did it while swinging hot-pink, Mother’s Day–themed bats. (The pinkness was also supposed to raise awareness of breast cancer.) A few members of the team took the opportunity to publicly honour their own mothers in various ways. Here’s what they did.

Marcus Stroman went with the classic Instagram shout-out:

I appreciate you every single day, not just today. Happy Mother's Day. Love you momma! ❤️

Ryan Goins dug out an archival shot of him with his folks at Fenway Park:

Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera wrote his mom a Spanish missive:

Felicidades en su día madre Te Amo Dios y Virgen del Valle te bendigan siempre 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷❤❤❤❤❤

Marco Estrada got to catch a first pitch from his mom, who proved that a solid pitching arm runs in the family:

And so did Josh Donaldson, whose devotion to his mother, Lisa, is well documented:

