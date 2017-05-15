Some pictures of Blue Jays with their moms for Mother’s Day

Some pictures of Blue Jays with their moms for Mother’s Day

Not only did the Blue Jays sweep the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, they did it while swinging hot-pink, Mother’s Day–themed bats. (The pinkness was also supposed to raise awareness of breast cancer.) A few members of the team took the opportunity to publicly honour their own mothers in various ways. Here’s what they did.

Marcus Stroman went with the classic Instagram shout-out:

I appreciate you every single day, not just today. Happy Mother's Day. Love you momma! ❤️ A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on May 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Ryan Goins dug out an archival shot of him with his folks at Fenway Park:

Wishing all the moms a happy Mother's Day today!! I love you mom, thank you for always being there for me ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ryan Goins (@rgoins2) on May 14, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Outfielder Ezequiel Carrera wrote his mom a Spanish missive:

Felicidades en su día madre Te Amo Dios y Virgen del Valle te bendigan siempre 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Ezequiel Carrera (@ezequielcarrera3) on May 14, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Marco Estrada got to catch a first pitch from his mom, who proved that a solid pitching arm runs in the family:

When you get to celebrate #MothersDay with Mom. pic.twitter.com/5m0IRXHtdg — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 14, 2017

And so did Josh Donaldson, whose devotion to his mother, Lisa, is well documented: