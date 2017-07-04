The basketball world has some mixed feelings about Kyle Lowry’s $100-million deal with the Toronto Raptors

When Kyle Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract with the Raptors in March, Toronto took it as a sign that the all-star point guard would soon take his talents to another team. But, this weekend, he decided he’d stay put, explaining his decision in the Players’ Tribune. It’ll cost the Raps, who will pay Lowry as much as $100 million over the next three years. Some fans think it’s worth it; others, not so much. Here’s a look at what the basketball world had to say about the deal.

First, to put that salary in context:

Steph Curry, Blake Griffin, & Kyle Lowry's total guaranteed money from their new deals almost equals 20 NFL QBs' total guaranteed money. pic.twitter.com/jdvFrS1D9j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2017

And a closer analysis:

Average PER GAME salaries on new deal: Steph Curry — $490,244 Blake Griffin — $421,951 Kyle Lowry — $406,504 Paul Millsap — $365,854 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 3, 2017

It was only a matter of time before someone turned the deal into a Drake meme (Lowry’s contract was recently rumoured at $200 million):

The contract inspired writer Shea Serrano to reconsider his parenting strategies:

kyle lowry is making over $33 million a year i'm getting my kids out of these science camps and into a basketball camp immediately https://t.co/Qm6gj6soLn — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2017

Fans in Minnesota were upset the Timberwolves didn’t sign Lowry:

When you're linked with Kyle Lowry but sign Jeff Teague pic.twitter.com/P5KfxTijX9 — GoMN Sports (@GoMNSports) July 1, 2017

But this Toronto fan is glad the boys are back together:

Come on, Raps, just sign Kyle Lowry to the exact contract DeMar DeRozan got and take this bromance to a new level. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) July 1, 2017

Then came the haters:

Kyle Lowry and the Raptors are like that couple that know they shouldnt be together cause it will never work out — Thiago (@Trillsilvaa) July 4, 2017

Some couldn’t wonder how Lowry would make more than NBA champion Kevin Durant, who re-signed with the Golden State Warriors at $53 million over two years:

How is Lowry worth more money than KD???? — edward unruh (@jedwardunruh) July 4, 2017

Of course, someone resurrected that video of Kevin Hart (a five-foot-four comedian, for the record) blocking Lowry:

$33,000,000 a year for this guy https://t.co/x0dxo9snOV — 4:44 (@DaveCapone) July 2, 2017

This guy’s rant, however, takes the cake: