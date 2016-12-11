“Devastating”: 20 fans describe Toronto FC’s MLS Final loss in one word

Penalty kicks are a cruel way to end any soccer game: after 120 minutes, two exhausted teams surrender their fates to what essentially amounts to a series of coin tosses. They’re an extra harsh decider if you’re Toronto FC, playing on home turf in your first-ever MLS Final after not just a long season, but nine straight years of disappointment.

Make that 10. Despite owning the pitch and registering all the match’s best chances at goal—see: the Seattle Sounders keeper’s spectacular fingertip save—TFC lost five to four in penalties. Sportscasters and supporters can and will say plenty about the match. We asked shell-shocked fans something simpler: describe the MLS Final in one word.

Adam Moore

23, student

“Disappointing.”

Mike Wright

25, Factory Worker

“Emotional.”

Susana Pinto

22, Legal Receptionist

“Incredible.”

Mike Samotowka

40, Music Teacher

“Exciting.”

Neal Clement

53, Medical Technologist

“Excruciating.”

Rick Cote

33, Business Analyst

“Tough.”

Gary Fraga

33, Realtor

“Heartbreaking.”

Craig England

38, Architect

“Devastating.”

Victoria Fagundes

24, Early Childhood Educator

“Nail-biting.”

Brett Bouldt

29, Longshoreman

“Finally.”

Goran Sudetic

35, Architect

“Speechless.”

Jon MacCall

57, Software Engineer

“Meh.”

Arsen Kelesoglu

20, Student

“Passionate.”

Lyndon Hooper

50, Ontario Soccer Association

“Teaser.”

Rachael Lyons

26, Veterinary Assistant

“Epic.”

Ryan MacDonald

39, 911 Dispatcher

“Exciting.”

Pete Block

44, Telecom Tech

“Sorrow.”

Rylee Block

16, Student

“Disappointing.”

Marc Rice

29, Chef

“Thank you.”

Sonia Munoz

23, BMO Field Employee

“Proud.”