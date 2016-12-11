“Devastating”: 20 fans describe Toronto FC’s MLS Final loss in one word
Penalty kicks are a cruel way to end any soccer game: after 120 minutes, two exhausted teams surrender their fates to what essentially amounts to a series of coin tosses. They’re an extra harsh decider if you’re Toronto FC, playing on home turf in your first-ever MLS Final after not just a long season, but nine straight years of disappointment.
Make that 10. Despite owning the pitch and registering all the match’s best chances at goal—see: the Seattle Sounders keeper’s spectacular fingertip save—TFC lost five to four in penalties. Sportscasters and supporters can and will say plenty about the match. We asked shell-shocked fans something simpler: describe the MLS Final in one word.
Adam Moore
23, student
“Disappointing.”
Mike Wright
25, Factory Worker
“Emotional.”
Susana Pinto
22, Legal Receptionist
“Incredible.”
Mike Samotowka
40, Music Teacher
“Exciting.”
Neal Clement
53, Medical Technologist
“Excruciating.”
Rick Cote
33, Business Analyst
“Tough.”
Gary Fraga
33, Realtor
“Heartbreaking.”
Craig England
38, Architect
“Devastating.”
Victoria Fagundes
24, Early Childhood Educator
“Nail-biting.”
Brett Bouldt
29, Longshoreman
“Finally.”
Goran Sudetic
35, Architect
“Speechless.”
Jon MacCall
57, Software Engineer
“Meh.”
Arsen Kelesoglu
20, Student
“Passionate.”
Lyndon Hooper
50, Ontario Soccer Association
“Teaser.”
Rachael Lyons
26, Veterinary Assistant
“Epic.”
Ryan MacDonald
39, 911 Dispatcher
“Exciting.”
Pete Block
44, Telecom Tech
“Sorrow.”
Rylee Block
16, Student
“Disappointing.”
Marc Rice
29, Chef
“Thank you.”
Sonia Munoz
23, BMO Field Employee
“Proud.”
Correction
An earlier version of this post misidentified Gary Fraga as Fred Fraga.