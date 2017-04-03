Sports

The Blue Jays did some weird stuff during the off-season

By |  

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back in action. For most fans, the start of the regular season is coming not a moment too soon—but the off-season was plenty entertaining, if you knew where to look. The Jays roster is stacked with Instagram addicts, and many of them spent the the winter months assiduously documenting their exploits online. Here, in no particular order, is what the Jays were up to in the weeks leading up to opening day:

Josh Donaldson’s offseason checklist: make a cameo on the History Channel’s Vikings, get a new earring and adopt a new dog:

#nationalpuppyday

A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on

Since Donaldson is a self-professed mythology geek, it’s no surprise that he named his new pooch “Xena”:

Xena the Princess Warrior is ready for the season to start.😁 (she is a Mini Pomsky)

A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on

With his teammate Aaron Sanchez, Donaldson paid homage to the airport hangar scene in the “I Want It That Way” music video:

Florida in the AM, Vegas in the PM. Squad pulling for Wonderboy tonight! @brianamiller @a_sanch41 #AndNew

A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on

Donaldson spent some time sparring with UFC fighter Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this off-season. (Donaldson was hoping to put the title belt on Thompson at UFC 209, but Wonderboy lost the match.)

@ufc @wonderboymma UFC207? Maybe.

A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on

No big deal, just JD hanging out with MJ on the golf course. (A few months ago, Donaldson told the epic story of how he once trash-talked Jordan.)

Took cash from the 🐐 MJ. Got to say it was a good day!

A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on

If you weren’t already a fan of Aaron Sanchez, here’s a cute, adorable puppy to help change your mind:

Too much fun working with this little guy 🐶 @westjet

A post shared by Aaron Sanchez (@a_sanch41) on

Kevin Pillar’s big acquisition during spring training? He and his wife Amanda revealed they’re expecting a baby girl this year:

We are thrilled to have a baby girl on the way!! 🎀

A post shared by Kevin Pillar (@kpillar11) on

Ezequiel Carrera was very excited for the 2017 season to get underway. Just be careful not to pull a hamstring or something, guy:

When you know you're one week away 😬🕺👉#SpringTraining⚾️

A post shared by Ezequiel Carrera (@ezequielcarrera3) on

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Sign Jose Bautista to an $18 million contract and he’ll eat fish for a lifetime:

Jays fans were already familiar with Marcus Stroman, but he made a name for himself internationally after being named tournament MVP of the World Baseball Classic:

Champions. 🥇 @usabaseball #HDMH

A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on

Jason Grilli came full circle this spring: he pitched on the very same mound his father did during Blue Jays spring training in 1979:

Russell Martin out here recreating movie posters, with Joe Biagini standing awkwardly in the background:

#stepbrothers by @elisabethchic

A post shared by russellmartin55 (@russellmartin55) on

Speaking of Step Brothers, Dalton Pompey and Jose Bautista look like dead ringers for each other:

#WhoDidThisToMe 😂😭😂😭👌🏽

A post shared by 6️⃣🇨🇦 (@daltonpompey) on

Russell Martin was in the process of recovering from knee surgery this winter. Judging by this video, the man’s as agile as ever:

Roberto Osuna is only 22 years old, but he’s already beginning to add some hardware to his trophy case. Here he is being named Mexico’s Athlete of the Year:

Thanks to everyone for the support . / Gracias a cada uno por su apoyo 🇲🇽 !! @epn

A post shared by Roberto Osuna (@robertosuna54) on

When he isn’t striking out guys from the mound, Francisco Liriano is striking a pose:

A post shared by Francisco Liriano (@fliriano45) on

Meanwhile, former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie was released by the Chicago White Sox and is spending his time free time doing this:

