The Blue Jays did some weird stuff during the off-season
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back in action. For most fans, the start of the regular season is coming not a moment too soon—but the off-season was plenty entertaining, if you knew where to look. The Jays roster is stacked with Instagram addicts, and many of them spent the the winter months assiduously documenting their exploits online. Here, in no particular order, is what the Jays were up to in the weeks leading up to opening day:
Josh Donaldson’s offseason checklist: make a cameo on the History Channel’s Vikings, get a new earring and adopt a new dog:
Since Donaldson is a self-professed mythology geek, it’s no surprise that he named his new pooch “Xena”:
With his teammate Aaron Sanchez, Donaldson paid homage to the airport hangar scene in the “I Want It That Way” music video:
Donaldson spent some time sparring with UFC fighter Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this off-season. (Donaldson was hoping to put the title belt on Thompson at UFC 209, but Wonderboy lost the match.)
No big deal, just JD hanging out with MJ on the golf course. (A few months ago, Donaldson told the epic story of how he once trash-talked Jordan.)
If you weren’t already a fan of Aaron Sanchez, here’s a cute, adorable puppy to help change your mind:
Kevin Pillar’s big acquisition during spring training? He and his wife Amanda revealed they’re expecting a baby girl this year:
Ezequiel Carrera was very excited for the 2017 season to get underway. Just be careful not to pull a hamstring or something, guy:
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Sign Jose Bautista to an $18 million contract and he’ll eat fish for a lifetime:
Jays fans were already familiar with Marcus Stroman, but he made a name for himself internationally after being named tournament MVP of the World Baseball Classic:
Jason Grilli came full circle this spring: he pitched on the very same mound his father did during Blue Jays spring training in 1979:
Russell Martin out here recreating movie posters, with Joe Biagini standing awkwardly in the background:
Speaking of Step Brothers, Dalton Pompey and Jose Bautista look like dead ringers for each other:
Russell Martin was in the process of recovering from knee surgery this winter. Judging by this video, the man’s as agile as ever:
Roberto Osuna is only 22 years old, but he’s already beginning to add some hardware to his trophy case. Here he is being named Mexico’s Athlete of the Year:
When he isn’t striking out guys from the mound, Francisco Liriano is striking a pose:
Meanwhile, former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie was released by the Chicago White Sox and is spending his time free time doing this: