The Blue Jays did some weird stuff during the off-season

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back in action. For most fans, the start of the regular season is coming not a moment too soon—but the off-season was plenty entertaining, if you knew where to look. The Jays roster is stacked with Instagram addicts, and many of them spent the the winter months assiduously documenting their exploits online. Here, in no particular order, is what the Jays were up to in the weeks leading up to opening day:

Josh Donaldson’s offseason checklist: make a cameo on the History Channel’s Vikings, get a new earring and adopt a new dog:

#nationalpuppyday A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Since Donaldson is a self-professed mythology geek, it’s no surprise that he named his new pooch “Xena”:

Xena the Princess Warrior is ready for the season to start.😁 (she is a Mini Pomsky) A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on Feb 25, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

With his teammate Aaron Sanchez, Donaldson paid homage to the airport hangar scene in the “I Want It That Way” music video:

Florida in the AM, Vegas in the PM. Squad pulling for Wonderboy tonight! @brianamiller @a_sanch41 #AndNew A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Donaldson spent some time sparring with UFC fighter Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this off-season. (Donaldson was hoping to put the title belt on Thompson at UFC 209, but Wonderboy lost the match.)

@ufc @wonderboymma UFC207? Maybe. A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:43am PST

No big deal, just JD hanging out with MJ on the golf course. (A few months ago, Donaldson told the epic story of how he once trash-talked Jordan.)

Took cash from the 🐐 MJ. Got to say it was a good day! A post shared by Josh Donaldson (@tos_bor20) on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

If you weren’t already a fan of Aaron Sanchez, here’s a cute, adorable puppy to help change your mind:

Too much fun working with this little guy 🐶 @westjet A post shared by Aaron Sanchez (@a_sanch41) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Kevin Pillar’s big acquisition during spring training? He and his wife Amanda revealed they’re expecting a baby girl this year:

We are thrilled to have a baby girl on the way!! 🎀 A post shared by Kevin Pillar (@kpillar11) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Ezequiel Carrera was very excited for the 2017 season to get underway. Just be careful not to pull a hamstring or something, guy:

When you know you're one week away 😬🕺👉#SpringTraining⚾️ A post shared by Ezequiel Carrera (@ezequielcarrera3) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Sign Jose Bautista to an $18 million contract and he’ll eat fish for a lifetime:

Yeah man….just caught myself some dinner thanks to @conchdaddy and @eighty7thirtytwo #Mahi #DinnerTime Pescando la cenita de esta noche #HappyValentines #FelizSanValentin A post shared by Jose Bautista (@joeybats19) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:37am PST

Jays fans were already familiar with Marcus Stroman, but he made a name for himself internationally after being named tournament MVP of the World Baseball Classic:

Champions. 🥇 @usabaseball #HDMH A post shared by Marcus Stroman (@mstrooo6) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Jason Grilli came full circle this spring: he pitched on the very same mound his father did during Blue Jays spring training in 1979:

Top picture is my father and grandfather at spring training and below it is my father and I. Guess you could say it runs in the family!!! 😏 💪🏼#mlbfamily #generationsofgrillis A post shared by grillcheese49 (@grillcheese49) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Russell Martin out here recreating movie posters, with Joe Biagini standing awkwardly in the background:

#stepbrothers by @elisabethchic A post shared by russellmartin55 (@russellmartin55) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Speaking of Step Brothers, Dalton Pompey and Jose Bautista look like dead ringers for each other:

#WhoDidThisToMe 😂😭😂😭👌🏽 A post shared by 6️⃣🇨🇦 (@daltonpompey) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Russell Martin was in the process of recovering from knee surgery this winter. Judging by this video, the man’s as agile as ever:

Roberto Osuna is only 22 years old, but he’s already beginning to add some hardware to his trophy case. Here he is being named Mexico’s Athlete of the Year:

Thanks to everyone for the support . / Gracias a cada uno por su apoyo 🇲🇽 !! @epn A post shared by Roberto Osuna (@robertosuna54) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

When he isn’t striking out guys from the mound, Francisco Liriano is striking a pose:

A post shared by Francisco Liriano (@fliriano45) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Meanwhile, former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie was released by the Chicago White Sox and is spending his time free time doing this: