How Blue Jays fans are coping with the season’s terrible start

How Blue Jays fans are coping with the season’s terrible start

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2017 season has been riding the line between tragedy and comedy. Tragedy, because the team lost three crucial players to injuries in the span of four days and they’ve won three measly games. Comedy, because things have gotten so bad, you just can’t help but laugh.

Many fans are coping with the Jays’ on-field struggle by venting, hilariously, on Twitter. Here’s what some of them are saying.

Maybe this method works for the Blue Jays, too:

HAVE U TRIED UNPLUGGING THE TEAM AND PLUGGING THEM BACK IN @bluejays — Emily (@emilydawnlove) April 15, 2017

Sometimes, the collective feeling of a fan base is captured in one photo:

Did you hear the Blue Jays have drastically altered their 2017 marketing campaign already?

The price for offense is higher than anyone could’ve ever imagined:

Donaldson: Can we get a run?

Baseball Gods: Um, I think not.

Donaldson: I'll give you my calf!

Baseball Gods: Very well. ONE.#BlueJays — Paul Frank (@pwgfrank) April 14, 2017

In retrospect, the Blue Jays may have been doomed from the beginning:

I don't know, maybe we should have took a closer look at these promotions. pic.twitter.com/xC03WZ9MGQ — James G (@james_in_to) April 16, 2017

Maybe the baseball gods are to blame?

Everybody Loves Raymond except it's the Blue Jays and it's God and he actually hates the Blue Jays — Kyle (Greg Gibson) (@BlueMetropolis) April 16, 2017

Did somebody smell smoke at the Rogers Centre?

The face of a man who can’t believe what’s happened with his team over the past two weeks:

LIVE LOOK at Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins after 2-10 start and injuries to two starting pitchers: pic.twitter.com/wqaqBoJ9IJ — Blue Jays Dad 3-12☹️ (@BlueJaysDad) April 16, 2017

If you’re going to get injured, it may as well be quick and painful, rather than drawn-out and painful:

Luckily Happ only has the type of elbow soreness that makes you immediately walk straight off the mound as soon as it happens. — Mr. Zubes (@the_Zubes) April 16, 2017

That early-season anticipation really died down in a hurry, didn’t it?

*extremely walking into the sea voice* time to turn on the Blue Jays game — Ruhee Can't Fail (@ruhee_) April 14, 2017

Jays fans can relate:

Me ready for baseball on April 2nd

vs

Me on April 18th#BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MLfnwQMlUy — Andy (@_rallycap) April 19, 2017

Misery loves company:

Some of us just need to lie down for a minute:

2017 Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/5c9cpXPgCi — Noah Sherman (@noah_sherman) April 16, 2017

Others just need a pat on the back:

It’s always great when promotional giveaways coincide with injured players going on the disabled list:

The great thing about the Josh Donaldson umbrella giveaway is that it doubles as a walking cane. — ℳatt (@matttomic) April 16, 2017

It’s like the algorithm knew: