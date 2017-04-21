Sports

How Blue Jays fans are coping with the season’s terrible start

How Blue Jays fans are coping with the season’s terrible start

By |  

By |  

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2017 season has been riding the line between tragedy and comedy. Tragedy, because the team lost three crucial players to injuries in the span of four days and they’ve won three measly games. Comedy, because things have gotten so bad, you just can’t help but laugh.

Many fans are coping with the Jays’ on-field struggle by venting, hilariously, on Twitter. Here’s what some of them are saying.

Maybe this method works for the Blue Jays, too:

Sometimes, the collective feeling of a fan base is captured in one photo:

Did you hear the Blue Jays have drastically altered their 2017 marketing campaign already?

The price for offense is higher than anyone could’ve ever imagined:

In retrospect, the Blue Jays may have been doomed from the beginning:

Maybe the baseball gods are to blame?

Did somebody smell smoke at the Rogers Centre?

The face of a man who can’t believe what’s happened with his team over the past two weeks:

If you’re going to get injured, it may as well be quick and painful, rather than drawn-out and painful:

That early-season anticipation really died down in a hurry, didn’t it?

Jays fans can relate:

Misery loves company:

Some of us just need to lie down for a minute:

Others just need a pat on the back:

It’s always great when promotional giveaways coincide with injured players going on the disabled list:

It’s like the algorithm knew:

Topics: baseball blue jays Toronto Blue Jays