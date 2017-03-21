A group of women in Handmaid’s Tale robes staged a pro-choice protest in the Texas senate

Yesterday, a group of red-robed women took over the gallery of the Texas senate. It wasn’t a publicity stunt for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale (though Texas has seen one of those), but a protest against a number of anti-abortion bills. The demonstrators were channeling the women of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel, who are stripped of their rights and names, and forced to breed by a theocratic government. They were (characteristically) silent in the senate gallery and halls as the bills were passed; now the proposed legislation will head to the House. Here, a quick recap of the protest in pictures.

Handmaids—they’re just like us:

The Handmaids are about to hit the Senate. A post shared by Nan Kirkpatrick (@nanarchist) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Some selfies from the gallery:

The Handmaids at #txlege in oppostion to #SB415. #fightbacktx #reprorightsarehumanrights✊ #reprojustice A post shared by Nan Kirkpatrick (@nanarchist) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

“And how are you today, officer?”:

Margaret Atwood retweeted this one:

The spirit of @MargaretAtwood is with us today and every day in the #txlege as they continue to take away reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/fGEzy73LvE — Blake Rocap (@BlakeRocap) March 20, 2017

After leaving the gallery, the women grabbed some signs for a more direct protest: