A group of women in Handmaid’s Tale robes staged a pro-choice protest in the Texas senate
Yesterday, a group of red-robed women took over the gallery of the Texas senate. It wasn’t a publicity stunt for Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale (though Texas has seen one of those), but a protest against a number of anti-abortion bills. The demonstrators were channeling the women of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel, who are stripped of their rights and names, and forced to breed by a theocratic government. They were (characteristically) silent in the senate gallery and halls as the bills were passed; now the proposed legislation will head to the House. Here, a quick recap of the protest in pictures.
Handmaids—they’re just like us:
Some selfies from the gallery:
“And how are you today, officer?”:
Margaret Atwood retweeted this one:
The spirit of @MargaretAtwood is with us today and every day in the #txlege as they continue to take away reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/fGEzy73LvE
— Blake Rocap (@BlakeRocap) March 20, 2017
After leaving the gallery, the women grabbed some signs for a more direct protest:
Women dressed as handmaids are protesting anti-abortion bills at the Capitol. #FightBackTX #txlege pic.twitter.com/w5EQfBqNtG
— PPTV (@PPTXVotes) March 20, 2017
Margaret Atwood's handmaidens gather to demand the #txlege stop restricting reproductive rights pic.twitter.com/J9iWcHJuqU
— Alexa Garcia-Ditta (@agarciaditta) March 20, 2017