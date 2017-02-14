When Sean Spicer called Justin Trudeau “Joe,” all hell broke loose on Twitter

When Sean Spicer called Justin Trudeau “Joe,” all hell broke loose on Twitter

Earlier today, during a press conference, White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to refer to Canada’s prime minister as “Joe” Trudeau—which is obviously not the right name. The flub may have been a simple slip of the tongue. Even so, within minutes, Twitter was awash with “Joe Trudeau” jokes. Here are some of them.

Here’s what Spicer said:

Oh boy. Spicer says Trump had a productive meeting with Canadian PM "Joe" Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/0SHj0yY1iY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2017

First and foremost, the gaffe was an occasion for many, many Sean Spicer jokes:

Spicer: "I don't know why SNL parodies me."

Spicer: *calls Justin Trudeau Joe Trudeau*

Spicer: "Oh." — lindsay ⚡ (@zekey26) February 14, 2017

You know it’s a five-alarm Twitter pile-on when someone finds a way to use this cat GIF:

Sean Spicer:*accidentally says Joe Trudeau instead of Justin Trudeau*

SNL Writers: pic.twitter.com/eV4OnY2rOP — Evan Weidl (@evan_weidl) February 14, 2017

Politifact rates this tweet MOSTLY TRUE:

Spicer calling Justin Trudeau “Joe” proves that he’s not even qualified to play bar trivia… — Chao Li (@cli6cli6) February 14, 2017

But what if there’s a logical explanation? Like, maybe we just haven’t met this Joe Trudeau yet?

"Joe Trudeau" is the Justin Trudeau impersonator that Canada sends on the trips that are just a complete waste of time. — Rachelle Goguen (@rachellegoguen) February 14, 2017

Imagine what identical Justin Trudeau twins could do for Canada’s economy! One of them could hang out at airports and sell hugs to tourists.

I could never pick my fav! Justin is smarter, but Joe is so HOT! Can I have them both as my #valentine ? #Spicer #JustinOrJoe #trudeau pic.twitter.com/CON5WmWte8 — la moustache ringard (@SJGrunewald) February 14, 2017

Others believe that “Joe Trudeau” could be some sort of Justin Trudeau alter-ego. PM by day, dashing rogue by night:

In this age of name-recognition politics, could Joe Trudeau become a viable candidate in the next federal election? Sources say: absolutely.

72% of Canadians aren't sure if Joe Trudeau is ready to be prime minister — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) February 14, 2017

Or maybe the fake-name thing was all a ruse to keep Trudeau off the White House’s mailing list?

When you meet someone sketchy and give them a fake name. #JoeTrudeau pic.twitter.com/Dp1Ev1wnaa — Brooksy (@BrooksyRadio) February 14, 2017

Another strong possibility:

Joe Trudeau is a saltier, more down-to-earth twin who works with his hands. Together, they are TRUE DEUX, a Canadian Bachelor spinoff. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 14, 2017

One has to wonder what Trudeau thinks of all this.