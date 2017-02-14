When Sean Spicer called Justin Trudeau “Joe,” all hell broke loose on Twitter
Earlier today, during a press conference, White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to refer to Canada’s prime minister as “Joe” Trudeau—which is obviously not the right name. The flub may have been a simple slip of the tongue. Even so, within minutes, Twitter was awash with “Joe Trudeau” jokes. Here are some of them.
Here’s what Spicer said:
Oh boy. Spicer says Trump had a productive meeting with Canadian PM "Joe" Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/0SHj0yY1iY
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2017
First and foremost, the gaffe was an occasion for many, many Sean Spicer jokes:
Spicer: "I don't know why SNL parodies me."
Spicer: *calls Justin Trudeau Joe Trudeau*
Spicer: "Oh."
— lindsay ⚡ (@zekey26) February 14, 2017
You know it’s a five-alarm Twitter pile-on when someone finds a way to use this cat GIF:
Sean Spicer:*accidentally says Joe Trudeau instead of Justin Trudeau*
SNL Writers: pic.twitter.com/eV4OnY2rOP
— Evan Weidl (@evan_weidl) February 14, 2017
Politifact rates this tweet MOSTLY TRUE:
Spicer calling Justin Trudeau “Joe” proves that he’s not even qualified to play bar trivia…
— Chao Li (@cli6cli6) February 14, 2017
But what if there’s a logical explanation? Like, maybe we just haven’t met this Joe Trudeau yet?
"Joe Trudeau" is the Justin Trudeau impersonator that Canada sends on the trips that are just a complete waste of time.
— Rachelle Goguen (@rachellegoguen) February 14, 2017
Imagine what identical Justin Trudeau twins could do for Canada’s economy! One of them could hang out at airports and sell hugs to tourists.
I could never pick my fav! Justin is smarter, but Joe is so HOT! Can I have them both as my #valentine ?
#Spicer #JustinOrJoe #trudeau pic.twitter.com/CON5WmWte8
— la moustache ringard (@SJGrunewald) February 14, 2017
Others believe that “Joe Trudeau” could be some sort of Justin Trudeau alter-ego. PM by day, dashing rogue by night:
Vive Joe Trudeau. #seanspicersays #whitehouse #trudeau pic.twitter.com/9w1mjH4VO4
— Claudia Fox Reppen (@ClaudiaFoxRepp) February 14, 2017
In this age of name-recognition politics, could Joe Trudeau become a viable candidate in the next federal election? Sources say: absolutely.
72% of Canadians aren't sure if Joe Trudeau is ready to be prime minister
— Stats Canada (@stats_canada) February 14, 2017
Or maybe the fake-name thing was all a ruse to keep Trudeau off the White House’s mailing list?
When you meet someone sketchy and give them a fake name. #JoeTrudeau pic.twitter.com/Dp1Ev1wnaa
— Brooksy (@BrooksyRadio) February 14, 2017
Another strong possibility:
Joe Trudeau is a saltier, more down-to-earth twin who works with his hands. Together, they are TRUE DEUX, a Canadian Bachelor spinoff.
— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 14, 2017
One has to wonder what Trudeau thinks of all this.
am i joe canada
— Trudeau Googles (@TrudeauGoogles) February 14, 2017