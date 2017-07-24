Here are some pictures of Justin Trudeau in Indian clothing

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance at Toronto’s BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, an ornate Hindu temple in north Etobicoke. (If you’ve ever driven on the 427, you’ve definitely seen it off the east shoulder. It’s kinda hard to miss.)

As usual, the PM dressed to impress—but this time he broke new sartorial ground, donning a traditional Indian kurta and some white pyjama pants. Here are a bunch of pictures of Trudeau in his new outfit.

Mayor John Tory didn’t change up his ensemble, but he did at least put on a flower garland:

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends 10th Anniversary Celebrations, Toronto, ON, Canada A post shared by BAPS એક પરિવાર (@baps_ekparivar) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Any day the PM comes to your temple is a good day:

It was wonderful to welcome Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau to my riding in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of #BAPSToronto10 with friends and colleagues. A post shared by Kirsty Duncan (@kirstyduncanmp) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Trudeau participated in some of the temple’s rituals:

John Tory’s like, “You know what? You didn’t come here to see me. I’m just gonna stand stoically right over… here.”

And here’s Trudeau hitting a temple official with his patented soul gaze: