The best protest signs from Toronto’s Women’s March on Washington

Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington—a pro-feminist demonstration timed to coincide with the swearing-in of Donald Trump, who won the U.S. presidency despite multiple sexual assault allegations and a self-professed affinity for grabbing that which should not be grabbed—inspired solidarity marches around the world. The attendance at Toronto’s version is being estimated at around 60,000 people. Some of them brought creative protest signs with them. Here are the ones we liked best.

Whoever stared at this image long enough to fashion it into a hockey stick ornament must have a very strong stomach:

Lots of Canadians put their hockey sticks to good use today. #WomensMarchTO #WomensMarch ❤️🇨🇦 A photo posted by Kristian Bruun (@bonnycastle) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Way to use that belly:

Trump’s mannerisms are almost too easy to mock, but you’ve got to admire that accurate line drawing:

#womensmarchto A photo posted by emily ♡ (@emilytieu) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Really says it all:

When a protest march is large enough, there are always a few people who just use it as an excuse to wear their favourite outfits:

Whoever this woman is, I'd like to buy her a pitcher of margaritas. #womensmarchto A photo posted by Spinster with a dog (@hippiespinster) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Disney lawsuit incoming:

Mary Poppins would be proud. #womensmarchto #whyimarch #womensmarchonwashington #solidarity #latergram A photo posted by Cailin Perry (@cailinperry) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:07am PST

This dog has an opinion:

THIS #puppy wins the award for best #sign yesterday 💪 #womensmarchTO A photo posted by Louise Walsh (@lubrew877) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

Sunglasses would be a good accessory for Donald Trump. With his semi-pompadour, he’d look like a geriatric Fonz:

The trumpet industry has to be really concerned about brand dilution right now:

Feminine singular of a past participle #womensmarchto #womensmarchonwashington #lovetrumpshate #toronto #westendgirl #ilovemycity A photo posted by @mitchellgirl3 on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Listen to this catman:

"It's time for women to stop being politely angry." #leymahgbowee #signsofprotest #pussypower #angrycat #feminism #womensmarch #womensmarchto A photo posted by Annike Andre-Barrett (@i.witness) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

And the best sign of the day: