City

Toronto Life’s most-read feature stories of 2016

Toronto Life’s most-read feature stories of 2016

By |  

By |  

Over the past year, Toronto Life’s reporters have written devastating personal essays, gripping true-crime features and piercing profiles. Here, for your post-Christmas reading enjoyment, are the ten feature-length Toronto Life stories that were most popular with readers in 2016.

The 10 most-read feature stories of 2016:

 
Best Restaurants Toronto 2016

1) Best New Restaurants 2016

 

Rohinie Bisesar

2) Behind the murder that shocked Bay Street

 

Spend Generation

3) Young, rich and totally not buying a house

 

John Hofsess

4) I helped eight people end their lives. By the time you read this, I’ll have ended mine

 

Hell and Back

5) My decade-long coke addiction, and how I got sober

 

Matty Matheson

6) The life (and near-death) of bad-boy chef Matty Matheson

 

Lauren McKeon

7) I was raped three times. I knew all of my attackers. And I never told the police

 

Above: Todd Howley dumped Paul Maasland’s body at the Morrow Drive boat launch in Bracebridge

8) How an entrepreneur killed his blue-blood investor and dumped the body in Muskoka

 

Segun Akinsanya

9) My life in street gangs

 

Eleanor McCain and Jeff Melanson

10) Eleanor McCain and Jeff Melanson’s $5-million breakup is Toronto’s messiest

Topics: top 50 2016