Toronto Life’s most-read feature stories of 2016

Toronto Life’s most-read feature stories of 2016

Over the past year, Toronto Life’s reporters have written devastating personal essays, gripping true-crime features and piercing profiles. Here, for your post-Christmas reading enjoyment, are the ten feature-length Toronto Life stories that were most popular with readers in 2016.

The 10 most-read feature stories of 2016:





1) Best New Restaurants 2016



2) Behind the murder that shocked Bay Street



3) Young, rich and totally not buying a house



4) I helped eight people end their lives. By the time you read this, I’ll have ended mine



5) My decade-long coke addiction, and how I got sober



6) The life (and near-death) of bad-boy chef Matty Matheson



7) I was raped three times. I knew all of my attackers. And I never told the police



8) How an entrepreneur killed his blue-blood investor and dumped the body in Muskoka



9) My life in street gangs