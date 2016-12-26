Toronto Life’s most-read feature stories of 2016
Over the past year, Toronto Life’s reporters have written devastating personal essays, gripping true-crime features and piercing profiles. Here, for your post-Christmas reading enjoyment, are the ten feature-length Toronto Life stories that were most popular with readers in 2016.
The 10 most-read feature stories of 2016:
2) Behind the murder that shocked Bay Street
3) Young, rich and totally not buying a house
4) I helped eight people end their lives. By the time you read this, I’ll have ended mine
5) My decade-long coke addiction, and how I got sober
6) The life (and near-death) of bad-boy chef Matty Matheson
7) I was raped three times. I knew all of my attackers. And I never told the police
8) How an entrepreneur killed his blue-blood investor and dumped the body in Muskoka
10) Eleanor McCain and Jeff Melanson’s $5-million breakup is Toronto’s messiest