Prince Harry is reportedly in Toronto visiting Meghan Markle right now

Remember when royal visits to Toronto were announced with great fanfare and involved a lot of cow-petting and awkward sports photo-ops? That was before Prince Harry started having secret assignations with Meghan Markle, star of the Toronto-shot TV drama Suits.

E! News has some Bigfoot-esque shots of the eligible young prince slinking into Markle’s Toronto home last night, disguised by a baseball cap. If you look very carefully, you can just barely make out his ear in this photo, which looks as though it was snapped with a flip phone, through a mist of pea soup:

This is not the first time Harry has made a clandestine visit to the city.

