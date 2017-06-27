What the Real Housewives of Toronto have been up to since the show wrapped

What do Toronto women with flashy wardrobes and a taste for fame do when the weather warms up? Take to Instagram, of course. Here, a check-in on what the Housewives are up to this summer

Roxy Earle

Earlier this month, when Corus broke the news that The Real Housewives of Toronto would go on “hiatus” (but has not officially been cancelled), Roxy announced she’s already started filming her own spinoff show, The Life of Luxurious Roxy. Sources say she has been spotted around town with a camera crew in tow, and she promises a teaser will be online soon. In the meantime, she continues her #MySizeRox campaign for body positivity, posting photos of her working out with a personal trainer:

But hard work deserves a vacation. Here she is in Negril, Jamaica:

Caftan game on point:

Jewel encrusted parrots on my kaftan 💎🌴 what every girl needs to achieve tropical glamour! 💋 On my site for $198 (link in bio) @luxuriousroxy x @shopflyingflamingos #diamondclub A post shared by Roxy Earle (@luxuriousroxy) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

She has also been doing a ton of outreach in an attempt to build her #MySizeRox army. Here she is visiting a fan in the hospital:

Ann Kaplan Mulholland

When Ann isn’t doling out parenting advice for the one per cent, she is lamenting her own parenting fails on social media. According to this Instagram post, Ann’s stepson, Rock, fell off the roof of her house while trying to film a Snapchat video and fractured his leg in four places. Rock is recovering:

Ann definitely hasn’t lost her wild fashion sense. Here she is at a Toronto Botanical Garden event, where she won a prize for best Couture Hat:

For the record, Tashauna did not #begtoborrow my hat…With #emcee – the #beautiful @tashaunareid @tbg_canada #hatcontest A post shared by Ann Kaplan Mulholland (@annkaplan_ownit) on May 31, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

She also took to the red carpet with some of the other Housewives at the Power Ball earlier this month:

Great photo of #therealhousewivesoftoronto on #theredcarpet @powerplanttoronto #powerball #Thursday @gettyimages for @maxmara @slice_tv Wearing @preenbythorntonbregazzi and @isabelmarant shoes A post shared by Ann Kaplan Mulholland (@annkaplan_ownit) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Joan Kelley Walker

It looks like Joan poached Kara’s stylist, Sergio El-Azzi. Sergio appeared in a few episodes of The Real Housewives of Toronto, first as Kara’s assistant at a fashion event, but judging by his Twitter account, the two of them had a serious falling out. Luckily, Sergio has other Housewives in his back pocket. He and Joan recently co-hosted a World Vision Canada event at the Versace store in Yorkdale:

Joan knows how to philanthropize. On the same evening as the Power Ball, she also made it to SickKids’s Scrubs in the City gala:

And here’s the view from the dock of Joan’s stunning Muskoka cottage. Is it dock party time yet?

I feel like summer has officially started after enjoying this beautiful sunset last night #thankful #family #lake #cleanwater #relax #summerherewecome A post shared by Joan Kelley Walker (@joankww) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Kara Alloway

In a happy birthday message to Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen, Kara reminds us that she is the franchise’s most connected Housewife. The show’s mean girl posted this old photo of her with Andy and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richardson and Mauricio Umansky at the Bravo Club House in New York City:

What do Kara and President Donald Trump have in common? Sons named Baron. Here are Kara and Baron dining at the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge during a recent trip to L.A.:

About last night. Food and fun with @baronalloway @bevhillshotel . Scroll thru to see (some of) what we ate… #rhot #lastories #teenytiny A post shared by Kara Alloway (@karaalloway) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Back in Toronto, Kara turned up at the launch of bestselling author Kevin Kwan’s new book, Rich People Problems, hosted by Shinan Govani at the Thompson Hotel:

And then there’s this: a rap single about Kara called “Real A$$ Housewife.” Sample lyric: “Racking up the bills but I don’t care the slightest / ‘Cause my closet’s looking like it just got touched by King Midas.”

Grego Minot

After a decades-long hiatus, Grego is finally back in the dance studio. The former ballerina takes a tango lesson at Toronto’s DanceLife X Centre:

What better than a tango lesson to make the rain disappear in favour of sunny skies?🔥💃🏽 Today's class was animated by fantastic music and intriguing dance steps that completely lifted my spirits! Is there an activity that contributes to lifting your spirits? Thank you Boris! You are an amazing and a patient teacher! @dancelifex A post shared by Gregoriane Minot (@gregominot) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

On Father’s Day, Grego Instagrammed this shot of her kids with their father, Pierre Jutras. He’s the owner of The Spoke Club and Spoke on the Water, which—unlike the rest of Toronto Island—is open this summer:

The Real Housewives of Toronto’s official francophone can’t stay away from her hometown for long:

Jana Webb

The doors are open at Joga House, Jana’s new boutique gym in Yorkville, and she is as busy as ever building her fitness brand:

So much respect and love for this tribe! #Repost @jogahouse (@get_repost) ・・・ Saturday Squad💁 Visit www.jogahouse.com to sign up for a JOGA session today and get trained by one of our fierce coaches! A post shared by Jana Webb (@jogajana) on May 20, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

And here she is teaching a Joga class on the rooftop of the Shangri-La Hotel on Global Wellness Day:

Celebrating Global Wellness Day coaching Joga here at ShangraLa Hotel in Toronto. So much gratitude to be here educating and inspiring🙏 @jogahouse @jogahouse @shangrilato #globalwellnessday #joga A post shared by Jana Webb (@jogajana) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

But of course there is always time for the girls. Jana, Grego and Joan celebrated the Australian premiere of The Real Housewives of Toronto with a few bottles of champagne: