Who lives where at the Four Seasons Hotel Residences
Toronto condo dwellers have no shortage of buildings to choose from. But, for the city’s wealthiest Internet moguls, old-money heirs and crazy-rich execs, few are as alluring as Yorkville’s Four Seasons, a sleek two-tower complex with sprawling suites, private elevators and an on-site brasserie run by Daniel Boulud. Here, a peek inside one of the city’s priciest condos—and what some residents paid to get in.
The penthouse
The entire 55th floor is one 9,000-square-foot penthouse—the most expensive condo ever sold in Canada. It’s also currently a bargaining chip in a high-stakes divorce between its owners: online advertising tycoon Robert Oesterlund and his estranged wife, Sarah Pursglove, who furnished it with gold-leaf ceilings and a $12,000 taxidermied lion.
Floor 52
Israeli-Canadian bajillionaire and PokerStars co-founder Isai Scheinberg shares a 3,500-square-foot suite with his wife, Dora.
Floor 50
Philanthropist Sheldon Inwentash, the namesake of U of T’s faculty of social work, owns a suite with his wife, Lynn Factor. They hired luxe designer Brian Gluckstein to outfit the 4,500-square-foot space.
Floor 48
Rogers CFO Anthony Staffieri owns a 3,500-square-foot unit with two balconies.
Floor 47
Paul Godfrey bought this 3,500-square-foot unit in April 2013.
Floor 46
Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has a scenic view of the Rosedale Ravine from his 2,600-square-foot suite.
Floor 45
Luxury realtor Elise Kalles snapped up a posh suite for herself: a 3,500-square-foot space.
Floor 39
Department store heir John Craig Eaton II owns a unit a bit lower down.
Floor 36
Harold Niman—big-ticket divorce lawyer (see Sarah Pursglove)—has a suite.
Floor 34
Big-shot Angolan banker Álvaro Sobrinho has a 2,500-square-foot place. He tried to sell it for $4.1 million in September, but there were no takers.
Floor 25
Film studio overlord Paul Bronfman purchased a $3.83-million suite in September 2013, bought the unit next door a few months later, then got a permit to combine them into a superunit.
