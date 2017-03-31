Society

Who lives where at the Four Seasons Hotel Residences

By |  

Toronto condo dwellers have no shortage of buildings to choose from. But, for the city’s wealthiest Internet moguls, old-money heirs and crazy-rich execs, few are as alluring as Yorkville’s Four Seasons, a sleek two-tower complex with sprawling suites, private elevators and an on-site brasserie run by Daniel Boulud. Here, a peek inside one of the city’s priciest condos—and what some residents paid to get in.

The penthouse

The entire 55th floor is one 9,000-square-foot penthouse—the most expensive condo ever sold in Canada. It’s also currently a bargaining chip in a high-stakes divorce between its owners: online advertising tycoon Robert Oesterlund and his estranged wife, Sarah Pursglove, who furnished it with gold-leaf ceilings and a $12,000 taxidermied lion.

Floor 52

Israeli-Canadian bajillionaire and PokerStars co-founder Isai Scheinberg shares a 3,500-square-foot suite with his wife, Dora.

Floor 50

Philanthropist Sheldon Inwentash, the namesake of U of T’s faculty of social work, owns a suite with his wife, Lynn Factor. They hired luxe designer Brian Gluckstein to outfit the 4,500-square-foot space.

Floor 48

Rogers CFO Anthony Staffieri owns a 3,500-square-foot unit with two balconies.

Floor 47

Paul Godfrey bought this 3,500-square-foot unit in April 2013.

Floor 46

Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has a scenic view of the Rosedale Ravine from his 2,600-square-foot suite.

Floor 45

Luxury realtor Elise Kalles snapped up a posh suite for herself: a 3,500-square-foot space.

Floor 39

Department store heir John Craig Eaton II owns a unit a bit lower down.

Floor 36

Harold Niman—big-ticket divorce lawyer (see Sarah Pursglove)—has a suite.

Floor 34

Big-shot Angolan banker Álvaro Sobrinho has a 2,500-square-foot place. He tried to sell it for $4.1 million in September, but there were no takers.

Floor 25

Film studio overlord Paul Bronfman purchased a $3.83-million suite in September 2013, bought the unit next door a few months later, then got a permit to combine them into a superunit.

Photographs: Godfrey by Erin Leydon; Kalles, Babcock and Bronfman by Getty Images

