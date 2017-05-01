Inside a wild Bridle Path birthday party, with a ferris wheel, drag performances and Justin Bieber’s dad

Andy Curnew throws a mean party. Last year, Curnew, a tech exec who also owns several dental clinics, rounded up Justin Bieber, a Batmobile and a tiger at his Bridle Path mansion to celebrate the engagement of his buddy Jeremy, a.k.a. Bieber’s dad. This past Saturday, he once again joined forces with Bieber senior and party people Concierge Club to throw himself an equally wild birthday shindig inspired by the 19th-century Paris nightclub Cabaret de L’Enfer. Here’s a look inside.

A ferris wheel on the front driveway gave guests a bird’s-eye view of the sprawling Bridle Path estate:

You know it's going to be a good night when you arrive at the house and there's a ferris wheel in the garden..#onecrazynight#andycurnew #happybirthday#letthefunbegin#jeremybieber #toronto A post shared by Rodan+Fields (@fionasrandf) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Not to mention a view of the hilarious red-carpet rabbit:

Red carpet rabbit #pacorabanne #bummo A post shared by Laura Desiree (@lauraxdesiree) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Besides pizza and hot dogs, there was a sushi platter (she was mercifully stationed next to a heater):

Sushi 🍤🍣 anyone, Andy Curnew BDay at his Bridle Path Estate. #sushi #sushitime #sushigirl #bridlepath #estate #bday #party A post shared by Tom Doyle (@_tomdoyle_) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

It wouldn’t be a Curnew party without a few superheroes. The night’s collection included Batman:

@theconciergeclub throws the best parties🙌 Had so much fun yesterday! Stay tuned for more❤ A post shared by Elle Bond (@elle_bond) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Wonder Woman (pictured here with Curnew):

A post shared by Alexa-ava-Curnew910 (@alexaavacurnew0910) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

And a dancing, eight-foot-tall robot, because why not?:

There was also a wandering troupe of chips-and-salsa servers:

Squad goals to max. Happy bday Andy Curnew A post shared by W Somerville (@brensomer) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

And a roaming flautist:

Played at an amazing private event put on by @theconciergeclub today. A post shared by Jef Kearns (@jefkearns) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Local drag queens Tynomi Banks, Jada Hudson and Devine Darlin (pictured with a guest) delivered a stellar, denim-heavy act:

What a night!! #conciergeclub #andysbirthday #wildnight A post shared by Andrea Chambers (@andrea.chambers6) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

And there was more than one smoking burlesque performance:

Had a blast entertaining for the evening! #jeremybieber 💋🍾 boomerang by @tanyacheex A post shared by Laura Desiree (@lauraxdesiree) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

@g_emerald #jeremybieber #pacorabanne #bummo A post shared by Tanya Cheex (@tanyacheex) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Neighbours Conrad Black and Barbara Amiel must have heard the racket, because they moseyed over:

Um so Lady and Lord Black walked over from their compound next door and then this happened!! #BarbaraAmiel #ConradBlack #conciergeclub #etalk A post shared by Stay Fabulou$ – (@tracimelchor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Jeremy Bieber gave the mechanical bull a go (though his son, scheduled to attend, was a no-show):

Da bull A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Later, Bieber got inked at the onsite Ace & Sword tattoo booth: