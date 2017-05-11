Attend an insanely vivid bash in support of SickKids

Marrakech is coming to Toronto for a night

On June first, Evergreen Brick Works is transforming into a magical Moroccan dreamland for BMO Financial Group’s annual Scrubs in the City fundraiser. The philanthropic festivities, which help support SickKids Hospital, are guaranteed to be the ultimate summer kick-off soirée—especially for anyone who has always wanted to party like David Beckham on his 40th birthday. Think of a vibrant, dancing-filled celebration that might occur inside a grand Marrakech courtyard, and last well into the night. (Only instead of Beyoncé and Jay Z, you’ll be mingling with stylish Toronto socialites like Sylvia Mantella and Suzanne Rogers, both of whom are on the party’s organizing committee.)

This year’s Marrakech-inspired extravaganza—the 15th iteration of the annual event—is shaping up to be the most elaborate yet. Guests can expect a total assault on the senses: as the sun sets, the cocktail party will burst into life with twinkling lights, mesmerizing performances (last year’s last year’s London-themed bash featured a Spice Girls tribute band) and the lingering aroma of exotic spices. The venue will be filled with hypnotic, head-turning décor like ornate lanterns, gorgeous Moroccan carpets, pillow-topped daybeds and romantic drapery—making for some seriously sultry Instagram backdrops. Guests will be able to sway to the kind of traditional tunes you’d hear on a bustling Medina street corner while sipping craft cocktails and sampling an impressive spread of authentic appetizers (think: tagines, couscous, beet dips and lots of grilled shrimp) supplied by the Brick Works’ kitchen and bar team.

As for the dress code, it’s a strictly no-black-allowed affair. There will be plenty of fashion plates in attendance and top photographers snapping away all night, so eye-catching ensembles are a must: intricate beadwork, colourful woven prints and soft, flowing materials are encouraged (guys can accent their looks with paisley pocket squares or extra-bold bowties). For this party’s attire, more is definitely more.

The $225 ticket, which can be purchased here, will go towards financing SickKids’ cutting-edge technologies, building new operating suites and creating more room for families to visit. Last year’s bash raised over $800,000, and there will also be some stellar silent auction items up for grabs. Regardless of whether you’ll be tearing up the dance floor or bidding on luxury vacations all night, there’s no cooler way to support such a worthy cause than by throwing on your finest threads and escaping to scorching hot Marrakech.

June 1. 550 Bayview Ave., sickkidsfoundation.com