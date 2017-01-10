Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Am I a terrible person if I don’t chip in for a colleague’s baby gift?

Dear Urban Diplomat: Am I a terrible person if I don’t chip in for a colleague’s baby gift?

By |  

By |  

I’m an elementary school teacher, and my co-workers are a pretty generous crew: every time a colleague has a baby, we put out a collection basket and chip in to buy the new arrival a gift. Lately, though, it’s getting a little out of hand. One of my colleagues asked us to contribute to a baby gift for a woman who doesn’t even work here anymore, which I think is ridiculous. How do I opt out without looking like a cheapskate?

—Gift Miffed, Lawrence Heights

Gifts should come from a place of kindness, not obligation—or at least that’s the kind of thing a teacher might say. If you don’t want to hop on the bandwagon, then don’t. Since they’re merely putting out a hat, no one will know how much (or how little) you contribute. But keep your indignation to yourself—speaking up would not only expose your stinginess but also spoil the fun for your co-workers, many of whom were probably closer with your former colleague than you were.

Send your questions to the Urban Diplomat at urbandiplomat@torontolife.com

Topics: Urban Diplomat

More Urban Diplomat

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I get my neighbours to stop feeding feral cats?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Can I yell at parents for letting their kids block my view at concerts?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I tell my girlfriend that I don’t want her paying for all my meals?

Sports

Dear Urban Diplomat: Should I publicly shame a homophobic Leafs fan?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: What can I do about gross sounds in my gym’s locker room?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Is it okay for people to let their dogs take up seats on the subway?

More Urban Diplomat

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Should I move in with my girlfriend to save money on rent?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Is it selfish not to take a sick day?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I make peace with my Google results?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Can my landlord hike my rent because I have a dog?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: What can I do about the pushy newspaper guy at my subway stop?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Should I feel bad for hooking up with someone who didn’t tell me about her boyfriend?

More Urban Diplomat

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I bail on community events without becoming a co-working outcast?

Sports

Dear Urban Diplomat: Should I feel guilty about abandoning my beer-league hockey team for a better one?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Am I responsible for damage caused by my neighbour’s tree?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Am I a monster for not lending a stranger my cellphone?

Sports

Dear Urban Diplomat: What can I do about parents who are way too intense about softball?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Do I have to pay my share of an outrageously expensive Uber ride?