Life

Toronto Zoo workers are on strike, and their strategy includes torturing management with bad animal puns

Toronto Zoo workers are on strike, and their strategy includes torturing management with bad animal puns

By |  

By |  

The Toronto Zoo is temporarily closed, because about 400 of its unionized workers are on strike. According to CUPE Local 1600, the zoo’s union, the main point of disagreement is job security: the workers want the city-run zoo to continue a longstanding commitment not to allow the zoo’s complement of full-time, permanent staff to dip below 150 employees. Zoo management would prefer to do away with the staffing minimum.

Most unions rely on strikes for leverage, but the Toronto Zoo’s employees have another weapon at their disposal: terrible animal puns. The placards on the picket lines are laden with so many zoo-related groaners that it’s a wonder city hall didn’t cave to workers’ demands days ago. Here are some of the worst we could find.

Okay, yes. “Seal” has two meanings. So far, so good:

Photo by @FredHahnCupe/Twitter

 

Cute hippo drawing. We like:

Photo by @FredHahnCUPE/Twitter

 

This one is a little offensive to penguins, but otherwise okay:

Photo by @FredHahnCUPE/Twitter

 

“Turtley?” That’s not a word, but it still scans. We’ll let it slide:

Photo by @CUPEOntario/Twitter

 

“That’s all rhino” is definitely pushing the limits of intelligibility, but it… kinda makes sense?

Photo by @CUPE9112/Twitter

 

The sign on the left is okay, but the “gnu” thing is pretty confusing. The “150 clause” is a provision of the zoo workers’ collective agreement that prevents zoo management from having fewer than 150 full-time, permanent workers on staff:

Photo by @aamandaellenn/Twitter

 

Good god no:

Photo by @CUPE9112/Twitter

 

Now you’re just inserting animal names into sentences for no reason:

Photo by @lahzsa/Twitter

 

Some truly terrible puns here. But hey, that’s the level of yak painting we’d expect from a zoo professional:

Photo by @FredHahnCUPE/Twitter

Topics: strike Toronto Zoo

 

Big Stories

Crime

I was a doctor with a perfect life, until I got hooked on Fentanyl

Politics

Black Lives Matter is shining a harsh light on racism in Toronto—and pissing off some powerful people

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

City

Inside the Toronto South Detention Centre, Toronto’s $1-billion hellhole

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape

Life

The real estate mogul who left 200 homebuyers in the lurch