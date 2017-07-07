Life

These Toronto pups can’t get enough of Berczy Park’s new dog fountain

By |  

Toronto’s dog lovers and their pet pooches have fallen hard for the new canine-covered fountain at St. Lawrence’s recently renovated Berczy Park. Despite some skateboard-inflicted damage to the porcelain paw of a golden retriever, humans and animals alike have been enjoying posing next to and playing in the water. Here, some of the best pics of Berczy’s furry visitors.

This Blue Jays fan stares down a bull terrier:

Ok but why is there water coming out of your mouth like that? 🤔 You're weird.

A post shared by Tubby Mac-Lin (@tubby.inu) on


 
 

Others are more interested in the giant water dish:

Mannequin challenge. Dont move, baby britney! @dinoagunoy #berczypark #longweekend #canadaday 🐶❤⛲⛲⛲🐾••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I am a proud member of Badass Club. Club mission statement: Members united in an endeavor to spread love and light throughout instagram and our communities through our passion for dogs. #Badassclub @badass_club 🌍❤🐶 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #glavytheexplorer #glavy #schnauzer #schnauzers  #schnauzerlife #ilovemydog #glavytheschnauzer #dog #doglove #dogoftheday #dogofinstagram #miniatureschnauzer  #petofinstagram #schnauzerofinstagram #cutestdog #cuteschnauzer #bestdog #canadapooch #excellentdogs #theschanuzerworld  #toronto #CANADA #minischnauzer

A post shared by Glavy (@glavy_the_schnauzer) on


 
 

A proud Canadian bichon frise makes friends with the fountain’s only cat statue:

So much fun at the grand opening of a new park today! Also, I met a cat. Don't think he liked me though…

A post shared by Mochi the Bichon (@jemappelle.mochi) on


 
 

“But mom, I want to go in the fountain, too!”:

At Toronto's Berczy Park Dog Fountain, celebrating Canada Day by exercising my right as a puppy to get a walking break! #tiredpooch

A post shared by Chamé 茶目 🐕🍵🍁 (@shibachame) on


 
 

Someone’s super-stoked to be here:

"Now that's my kind of fountain!" -Howard McElwain #berczypark #dogs #dogsofinstagram #doglife #dogsonadventures

A post shared by Howard (@howardbestdogever) on


 
 

A labradoodle takes a dip:

Hey look dad! I'm a dog statue! 🐻💦 #doodle #doodlesofinstagram #doubledoodle #labradoodle #goldendoodle #torontodog

A post shared by Penny Double Doodle 🐻 (@pennydoubledoodle) on


 
 

Real dog or dog statue?

The pups loved the new #DogFountain at #BerczyPark

A post shared by @mika.and.loki on


 
 

This bulldog seems suspicious of the one-and-only cat statue


 
 

Samesies!

Quinn's enjoying new dog fountain downtown.

A post shared by Shannon (@shgreenwood123) on


 
 

The fountain is perfect for the city’s condo dogs looking for a place to cool off:

Stay cool everyone 🐾💦

A post shared by Simon The Golden Doodle (@simonthedoodle) on


 
 

Judging by its tongue, this dog is in dire need of a dip:


 
 

This is just embarrassing:


 
 

A Bernese mountain dog soaks up some post-swim rays:

#dogfountain #happy150canada Chloe enjoying the beautiful day by the fountain #toronto

A post shared by Cindy Atwood-Mcconnell (@cindyatwoodmcconnell) on


 
 

Hot dog! (Get it? Because it’s a wiener dog? And it’s probably hot?)

Just two other dogs on the dog fountain:)

A post shared by Christopher Schneller (@drmitter) on


 
 

Group shot!


 
 

This Cavalier King Charles spaniel is a bit wet behind the ears:


 
 

It’s raining cats—well, just cat—and dogs:

bff . . . #fountain#catstagram#dogstagram#water

A post shared by alexz (@kateryna0001) on


 
 

“Get my good side.”

Dog meets dog fountain. I think she's a fan. #kibathediva

A post shared by Catie Nobes (@catiecan) on


 
 

This dachshund has its eyes on the golden bone prize:

Buster at the doggo fountain. #toronto #dachshundsofinstagram

A post shared by Bonnie Dean (@bonsmots) on


 
 

Berczy Fountain: Making cat-lovers out of dogs since 2017


 
 

Not a dog:

Beating the Heat!! What a welcoming addition to the city. St.Lawrence Market! #88Scott #HomeswithRod

A post shared by rodionzz (@rodionzz) on

