Some pictures of Toronto during last week’s deluge
Last week’s persistent heavy downpour infiltrated basements and underpasses and wreaked havoc on everyone’s morning commutes. At the same time, though, the rain caused Lake Ontario to swell over its usual shoreline, creating an eerily beautiful temporary new waterfront. Here are a few pictures that capture the storm in all its nuisance and majesty.
Who guards the lifeguard?
A soggy hike with the Toronto Outdoor Club along the Martin Goodman Trail reveals the flooded shoreline of Lake Ontario which reportedly rose nearly 25 centimetres since May 1st. Meanwhile staff have placed some 4,000 sandbags on shorelines across Toronto #lakeontario #floods #toronto #torontoflood #sunnysidebeach
The storm’s first victim: the Muskoka chairs at Ashbridge’s Bay:
Why canoe to the Toronto Islands when you can canoe on them?
Last week was not a great time to be a building manager:
Also not a great time to be a dock:
This is the very same underpass that claimed a Ferrari in 2013:
Out in Scarborough, a man fishes from a bench. No big deal:
Rouge Beach flood damage. #Toronto #onstorm pic.twitter.com/gSsFgNj2nn
— Zack (@MobiusTheEagle) May 8, 2017
Just be glad we still have any islands at all:
#flood what's left of the Eastern Gap Toronto Harbour pic.twitter.com/YQdQUmUR5K
— dont say his name (@ladyziggyloo1) May 6, 2017