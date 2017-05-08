Life

Some pictures of Toronto during last week’s deluge

By |  

Last week’s persistent heavy downpour infiltrated basements and underpasses and wreaked havoc on everyone’s morning commutes. At the same time, though, the rain caused Lake Ontario to swell over its usual shoreline, creating an eerily beautiful temporary new waterfront. Here are a few pictures that capture the storm in all its nuisance and majesty.

Who guards the lifeguard?

The storm’s first victim: the Muskoka chairs at Ashbridge’s Bay:

Why canoe to the Toronto Islands when you can canoe on them?

Flooded Island. Rain have mercy on us!

Last week was not a great time to be a building manager:

There are pools everywhere. Bring your flip flops! #poolparty #torontoflood

Also not a great time to be a dock:

Toronto flood. #toronto #flood #herecomestheflood #petergabriel #torontoflood #live #nofilter #:p #iphone #hashtaghoe

This is the very same underpass that claimed a Ferrari in 2013:

Out in Scarborough, a man fishes from a bench. No big deal:

Just be glad we still have any islands at all:

