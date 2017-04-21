Some photos from Toronto’s first post-pot-legislation 4/20 rally

Yesterday was 4/20, the holiest day on the pothead calendar—and, what’s more, it was the first 4/20 since the introduction of the federal Cannabis Act, which, if it’s passed in anything resembling its current form, would make recreational marijuana use legal throughout the country.

At Yonge-Dundas square’s annual pro-pot rally, people smoked in celebratory fashion despite chilly weather and rain. Here, from Instagram and Twitter, are some shots of the event.

First, a warning. Toronto Life will not be held responsible for any damage to your immortal soul:

"Screw you nark", the crowd yelled, as I observed the celebrations from a safe distance ensuring I wouldn't be influenced from the toxic fumes 🇨🇦✌🏻️#toronto420 A post shared by David (@mccullin_dodbert) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

As a condition of his bail, pot activist and dispensary kingpin Marc Emery is currently forbidden from leaving Ontario. Which might explain why he had some time to mingle:

Just after 4.20 at #toronto420 I do a photo under a rainbow umbrella after getting a bit of the 4.20 downpour that last 5 minutes (gratefully only 5 minutes). A post shared by Marc Emery (@marcscottemery) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

And mingle:

The guy definitely does know how to dress, though:

Oh, Polkaroo, no:

This seems like an overcomplicated way to do it:

An unusual means of raising awareness about the possible benefits of marijuana in treating the symptoms of childhood cancer. But look, it’s working:

The crowd couldn’t control the rain, but they sure could control the fog: