Some people are way too excited about pictures of young Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau’s status as an icon of handsomeness has been cemented a thousand times over at this point (most recently on HBO’s Girls, when a character called the PM “perfect”). But did you know that he was also handsome in the past? A lot of people found that out yesterday when Twitter discovered a bunch of pictures of Trudeau as a young(er) man. Like this one:
And this one:
And, oh yeah, this one:
Here’s a small sample of the outpouring of the lust that ensued.
He’s saving lives:
wow this is the shining ray of light on my awful weekhttps://t.co/GaJi0VhFpY
— lauren (@laxrens) March 1, 2017
A legitimate question:
Did I just save these pics or did they save me ?⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/LIZR2O6Z5a
— Beth (@elizabeth182_) February 28, 2017
Let us not forget that he still looks just fine:
I appreciate middle aged Trudeau too
⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/OkbmnCaf5e
— megs (@actualllymeg) March 1, 2017
Of course, like everything else in the world right now, this is really about Donald Trump:
@realDonaldTrump All your wives wish you looked like this. ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/LirZkUo7wF
— Beth says 💁#Resist (@BethAEstrada) March 1, 2017
Yup:
Forget young @JustinTrudeau , im all abkut young @realDonaldTrump 😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/7hNuMAdszX
— Vianna barrow (@vivibarrow) March 1, 2017
Trudeau is officially hotter than Biden:
Young Justin Trudeau beats out young Joe Biden 100%. pic.twitter.com/W2zau0DiZo
— Samantha Paige (@samipaigeee) March 1, 2017
Gross:
My actual daddy https://t.co/T7mM7jUzPb
— Rachel Doan (@RachelZDoan) March 1, 2017
Could Justin Trudeau’s pecs be an even more powerful tourism lure than a weak loonie? Maybe:
I need to go to Canada. They have Justin AND USD > CAD⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/AliHnjfIbC
— Halima Begum (@HalimaBegum15) March 1, 2017
Perhaps it’s a good thing the PM doesn’t know the full extent of his power:
Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio
— Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017
The thirst is real:
DON'T MIND IF I DO.
⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/1uVoQDrJJz
— Kate Stark (@katestark) February 28, 2017
Just stay calm, everyone:
Holy mother of god ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/JCQkadCMgg
— sanya (@wtvrsans) March 1, 2017
And try not to think about the fact that, politically speaking, the Trudeau honeymoon period has been over for like a year:
