Some people are way too excited about pictures of young Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau’s status as an icon of handsomeness has been cemented a thousand times over at this point (most recently on HBO’s Girls, when a character called the PM “perfect”). But did you know that he was also handsome in the past? A lot of people found that out yesterday when Twitter discovered a bunch of pictures of Trudeau as a young(er) man. Like this one:

And this one:

And, oh yeah, this one:

Here’s a small sample of the outpouring of the lust that ensued.

He’s saving lives:

wow this is the shining ray of light on my awful weekhttps://t.co/GaJi0VhFpY — lauren (@laxrens) March 1, 2017

A legitimate question:

Did I just save these pics or did they save me ?⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/LIZR2O6Z5a — Beth (@elizabeth182_) February 28, 2017

Let us not forget that he still looks just fine:

I appreciate middle aged Trudeau too ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/OkbmnCaf5e — megs (@actualllymeg) March 1, 2017

Of course, like everything else in the world right now, this is really about Donald Trump:

@realDonaldTrump All your wives wish you looked like this. ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/LirZkUo7wF — Beth says 💁#Resist (@BethAEstrada) March 1, 2017

Yup:

Trudeau is officially hotter than Biden:

Young Justin Trudeau beats out young Joe Biden 100%. pic.twitter.com/W2zau0DiZo — Samantha Paige (@samipaigeee) March 1, 2017

Gross:

My actual daddy https://t.co/T7mM7jUzPb — Rachel Doan (@RachelZDoan) March 1, 2017

Could Justin Trudeau’s pecs be an even more powerful tourism lure than a weak loonie? Maybe:

I need to go to Canada. They have Justin AND USD > CAD⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/AliHnjfIbC — Halima Begum (@HalimaBegum15) March 1, 2017

Perhaps it’s a good thing the PM doesn’t know the full extent of his power:

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

The thirst is real:

DON'T MIND IF I DO. ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/1uVoQDrJJz — Kate Stark (@katestark) February 28, 2017

Just stay calm, everyone:

Holy mother of god ⚡️ “Let us all appreciate young Justin Trudeau”https://t.co/JCQkadCMgg — sanya (@wtvrsans) March 1, 2017

And try not to think about the fact that, politically speaking, the Trudeau honeymoon period has been over for like a year:

