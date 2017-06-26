What people were saying about the LCBO strike that wasn’t

What people were saying about the LCBO strike that wasn’t

Despite a week of panicky news stories to the contrary, it turns out that LCBO workers won’t be going on strike this week, because OPSEU, their union, has struck a tentative agreement with management. The timely deal averts an interruption in Ontario’s vital liquor pipeline in the days leading up to Canada Day, one of the holiest backyard boozing holidays of the year. Before the good news became public knowledge, though, people had plenty of time to panic over the prospect of celebrating the country’s 150th birthday sober. Here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter.

They say the first stage of grief is denial:

Is this lcbo strike real cause I got 8$ and no booze — reevs (@reevskano) June 21, 2017

And the second stage of grief is GIFs:

Hearing the LCBO is extending hours because they might be on strike before Canada Day… pic.twitter.com/UoD6cTalEe — 🎙Producer Brody 🎙 (@ProducerBH) June 22, 2017

And then, utter despair:

they raided all the canna clinics.

LCBO is going on strike summer is cancelled. — 🍕PEKAVELI (@MuvaPekPek) June 24, 2017

There was plenty of outrage to go around:

how dare you go on strike after all I have done for you @lcbo — kamilė (@kamilewithak) June 24, 2017

Some chose to take a more optimistic view:

The LCBO strike is probably what my body needs — kirsstiewils (@Kirstiee_Wils) June 24, 2017

Others, perhaps unaware that any LCBO strike wouldn’t affect the Beer Store, took some dubious preventative measures:

Go ahead LCBO….go on strike I dare you pic.twitter.com/pmCFkEjo7h — Tony (@TonyHenwood32) June 24, 2017

There was a definite market effect:

For a while, every drop of precious potato water seemed irreplaceable:

When mom sees that lcbo is goin on strike pic.twitter.com/3L72UlISCp — belleee (@isabelle_elefth) June 24, 2017

Maybe Ontarians could have made it through the long weekend by drinking liquids other than alcohol, but now we’ll never know: