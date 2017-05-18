Maple leaf-shaped burgers, cake-flavoured cereal and 10 other ways brands are cashing in on Canada’s sesquicentennial
Canada’s big 1-5-0 is coming up fast, and that means exciting things for marketing teams. It’s a time to sculpt meat into the shape of a maple leaf; a chance to remember Terry Fox (and associate him with Roots sweatpants); and a rare opportunity to push trampolines and sugary cereal—on adults! Below, a look at how companies are cashing in on Canada’s sesquicentennial.
Sobey’s maple leaf–shaped burgers are sure to be the official food of this summer’s mandatory company picnics:
Tim Hortons is inviting you to celebrate their bigger and better Rrroll Up the Rim contest by accidentally starting a fire in your break room:
Canada’s 150th birthday is 150 days away! To celebrate, we’ve made Canada’s Favourite Contest bigger than ever! #RollUpTheRim pic.twitter.com/W40KI37WhG
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) February 1, 2017
While President’s Choice suggests blocking your building’s hallway until your neighbours sit down to dinner with you:
Canadian Olympic champ Rosie MacLennan is helping to hock trampolines:
Birthday cake–flavoured Froot Loops were big news in top junk food trade publications Chew Boom and Cerealously:
Second Cup’s new cups feature 13 Canadian landmarks including the RCMP’s Heritage Centre:
CELEBRATING #CANADA150 WITH A CANADIAN ORIGINAL 🍁 We're celebrating our Canadian pride with our new cup! Designed by Canadian artist John Coburn it reflects Second Cup communities from coast-to-coast by profiling 13 iconic Canadian landmarks and valued traditions including skating on the Rideau canal, RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Cape Spear Lighthouse in Newfoundland and Montreal’s 375th birthday recognition – to name a few. #SoProudlyCanadian #CanadaSecondtoNone
Presumably, surplus red M&Ms from the holidays were mixed with white ones to make this Canadian treat:
Smuglord gameshow host Alex Trebek encourages viewers to visit Canada, land of the pretty good exchange rate and that language you already speak:
And Dan Levy is hosting his own kind of contest:
Roots’ website features several Canada 150 promotions, aimed at raising money for indigenous youth and celebrating 150 years of being nice:
Yesterday, we continued our cross-country nice Roots Artspace activation at our @cfrideaucentre store where we unveiled a piece by @ravendavisart, an Indigenous, mixed race, Two-Spirit multidisciplinary artist, curator and activist from the Anishinaabek Nation. She blends narratives of colonization, race, gender, sexuality, Two-Spirit identity and the Anishinaabemowin language and culture into a variety of contemporary art forms. Her piece can be seen for the next two weeks in our store window. Special guests Olympian @avankoeverden, Ottawa Mayor @jimwatsonottawa and Roxanne Joyal, CEO of @metowe helped us celebrate this special occasion in Ottawa. #BeNice #RootsIsCanada
Ramada opted for that classic hotel marketing trick: superimposing your company’s logo on a photo of a prison:
And Labatt 50 simply added a number one to their logo. That was easy:
.@JustinTrudeau you read our mind!This is no #aprilfoolsjoke.#Labatt50 toasting Canadians w/ a new look celebrating #Canada150 this spring pic.twitter.com/2jphgINGuL
— Labatt Breweries (@Labatt170) April 1, 2017