Maple leaf-shaped burgers, cake-flavoured cereal and 10 other ways brands are cashing in on Canada’s sesquicentennial

Canada’s big 1-5-0 is coming up fast, and that means exciting things for marketing teams. It’s a time to sculpt meat into the shape of a maple leaf; a chance to remember Terry Fox (and associate him with Roots sweatpants); and a rare opportunity to push trampolines and sugary cereal—on adults! Below, a look at how companies are cashing in on Canada’s sesquicentennial.

Sobey’s maple leaf–shaped burgers are sure to be the official food of this summer’s mandatory company picnics:







Tim Hortons is inviting you to celebrate their bigger and better Rrroll Up the Rim contest by accidentally starting a fire in your break room:

Canada’s 150th birthday is 150 days away! To celebrate, we’ve made Canada’s Favourite Contest bigger than ever! #RollUpTheRim pic.twitter.com/W40KI37WhG — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) February 1, 2017







While President’s Choice suggests blocking your building’s hallway until your neighbours sit down to dinner with you:

We're on a mission to get Canadians to #EatTogether. Because so much good happens when we do. #Canada150 🇨🇦 Learn more at pc.ca/EatTogether A post shared by President's Choice (@preschoice) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:32pm PST







Canadian Olympic champ Rosie MacLennan is helping to hock trampolines:

Some exciting things happening @springfreetrampoline this spring! Check out their Facebook page for your chance to win a trampoline and a backyard BBQ hosted by me!! #SpringInto150 🤸🏼‍♀️🇨🇦 A post shared by Rosie MacLennan (@rosiemaclennan) on May 4, 2017 at 9:29am PDT







Birthday cake–flavoured Froot Loops were big news in top junk food trade publications Chew Boom and Cerealously:

Canada celebrates its 150th birthday this year! To mark this event, Kellogg's is releasing Birthday Cake Froot Loops! Now to find my passport and figure out how to stick birthday candles on a bowl of cereal. Thanks to @junkfoodcanada for spilling the beans about this one! A post shared by @candyhunting on Mar 22, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT







Second Cup’s new cups feature 13 Canadian landmarks including the RCMP’s Heritage Centre:







Presumably, surplus red M&Ms from the holidays were mixed with white ones to make this Canadian treat:

Canada, this one is just for you! • • • #MforCanada #Canada150 A post shared by M&M's Canada (@mmscanada) on May 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT







Smuglord gameshow host Alex Trebek encourages viewers to visit Canada, land of the pretty good exchange rate and that language you already speak:





And Dan Levy is hosting his own kind of contest:





Roots’ website features several Canada 150 promotions, aimed at raising money for indigenous youth and celebrating 150 years of being nice:







Ramada opted for that classic hotel marketing trick: superimposing your company’s logo on a photo of a prison:







And Labatt 50 simply added a number one to their logo. That was easy: